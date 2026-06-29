SpaceX Stock Pulls Back After IPO Gains - What's Behind the Dip?

Founded by Elon Musk in 2002, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, debuted on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX on June 12, in a historic initial public offering (IPO). Headquartered at the Starbase development site in Starbase, TX, the rocket, satellite and AI company raised $75 billion from its record-breaking IPO.

The stock increased by 19% from its initial price of $135 per share, within 24 hours of going public. A surge in SpaceX's stock price after its blockbuster debut made Musk the first person with a net worth of more than $1 trillion.

After a flying start, the stock has given back most of the gains, falling about 20% in a week and slipping below its $150 debut price before recovering slightly. Bearish momentum in the broader market led to sharp declines in technology and AI stocks, like Alphabet GOOGL and Amazon AMZN. Profit-booking and concerns about SPCX's valuation have weighed heavily on investor sentiment. There are also growing concerns among market participants about an AI bubble that could destabilize markets, particularly if the Federal Reserve proceeds with interest rate increases.

SpaceX carries a valuation of nearly $2 trillion despite generating less than $19 billion in annual revenues, leaving little room for disappointment. Looking ahead, there could be more volatility as SpaceX enters its price-discovery phase. Investors are also watching upcoming insider lock-up expirations, which could release millions of additional shares into the market and increase sales pressure. While the company has ambitious plans spanning reusable rockets, Starlink, AI data centers, and even space-based computing infrastructure, many of those projects remain long-term bets that will require enormous investments before producing meaningful returns.

Still, not everyone believes the story is turning negative. Some analysts argue that the recent sell-off is simply part of the normal price discovery process that follows major IPOs, especially one with such a limited public float. Although new AI data center deals have strengthened its revenue outlook, many analysts believe its premium valuation erases cause for concern, making the stock a high-risk bet despite its long-term potential.

SpaceX currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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