SpaceX Stock Plummets 50% Below Its Post-IPO High. History Says a $5,000 Investment Will Be Worth This Much by June 2027.

Key Points

SpaceX holds the record for the largest IPO in history, but now shares are trading below their debut price.

Investors are split over SpaceX's ambitions in artificial intelligence (AI); meanwhile, operating losses continue to compound.

A look at recent high-profile IPOs provides a wide range of possibilities for where SpaceX stock could be headed.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

It's been less than two months since Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed the largest IPO in history. In this short time frame, SpaceX stock opened at $150, rocketed to a peak of around $226 just days later, and has since plummeted to $113. That represents a 50% decline from its post-IPO high. The question smart investors are asking is whether SpaceX's return from orbit creates a chance to buy the dip, or if it's time to step aside.

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What fueled SpaceX's initial pop?

SpaceX's early frenzy was fueled by a mix of narrative and momentum. The company's reusable rocket technology and expanding Starlink constellation already positioned it as a dominant player in commercial spaceflight. Layered on top is SpaceX's aggressive push into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, including new capacity agreements with hyperscalers like Anthropic and Alphabet's Google Cloud.

CEO Elon Musk's personal brand amplifies every development around SpaceX. His track record with Tesla and other entrepreneurial ventures has the power to turn ordinary product updates into market-moving events. Against this backdrop, it's not surprising that momentum investors and day traders piled into SpaceX stock, treating the company like a high-beta growth vehicle rather than a traditional industrial company.

Nonstop media coverage of launch milestones, satellite deployments, and valuation records further fueled interest from retail investors. In the first couple of weeks, SpaceX stock behaved less like a newly public aerospace company and more like a hype-driven momentum story.

Why is SpaceX stock cratering?

The sell-off in SpaceX stock is a product of normal post-IPO digestion combined with company-specific concerns. Early investors booked quick gains once the initial pop faded, creating natural selling pressure. In addition, recent launch aborts were a sobering reminder to the market that operational execution is never guaranteed.

Around the same time, broader sentiment around AI stocks started to cool, making SpaceX's premium valuation harder to justify. Expirations of lock-up agreements and a $25 billion bond issuance added to the sense that the supply of outstanding shares could increase over the next several months.

Ultimately, enthusiasm is fading because the thesis around investing in SpaceX is shifting from a visionary story to one of concrete evidence of sustainable profitability and consistent operational execution.

Where will SpaceX stock trade one year after its IPO?

Let's take a look at comparable IPOs and analyze how sharply stock trajectories can diverge after their market debut.

In late 2020, Snowflake opened at $245 and closed its first day of trading around $254. One year later, Snowflake was trading around $323, implying a gain of roughly 32% from its opening-day print. Data analytics darling Palantir Technologies went public around the same time as Snowflake, opening at $10 per share. Within one year, Palantir stock hovered around $24 -- more than double its debut price.

More recently, Figma opened at $85 and closed its first day of trading around $115. Just days later, shares had jumped to a high of $122. Nearly a year later, Figma stock sits at just $20 -- a decline of 83% from its post-IPO peak.

Uber followed a similar path to that of Figma. While shares opened around $42, shares cratered by as much as 64% within one year. Granted, part of the sell-off was driven by concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic and how it would affect the travel industry. Even so, Uber was only able to partially recover from its drawdown, settling near $32 -- down about 24% from its open -- as ongoing operating losses and concerns over competition weighed on sentiment.

Applying these patterns to SpaceX leads to a more nuanced outlook. Upside tailwinds include the scale of the company's addressable market-spanning connectivity, space exploration, and AI. Meanwhile, the obvious downside risks of persistent cash burn, the possibility of additional launch setbacks, and a sustained rotation away from high-multiple growth names remain.

Given these variables, I think SpaceX stock could dip below $100 in the near term as lock-up periods expire and investors increasingly demand measurable progress from the company's earnings reports. While returning to the offering price of $135 by next June is plausible, a lot of things would need to go right. This includes a series of clean Starship flights that expand payload capacity, Starlink subscriber growth that begins offsetting the operating losses of the overall company, and an investor base that rewards long-duration AI initiatives.

Simple math shows that a $5,000 investment at SpaceX's current stock price of $113 would be worth less than $4,400 if the stock falls below $100 (12% decline), or about $5,900 if shares reach $135 (18% gain). Given the wide range of possibilities, I think the more disciplined approach to investing in SpaceX is waiting for clearer evidence of execution progress. While a move toward $135 would represent a solid recovery, the underlying fundamentals would still need to catch up with the original story.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Palantir Technologies, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Figma, Palantir Technologies, Snowflake, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.