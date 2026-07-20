SpaceX Stock Is Down 45% From Its High. History Suggests a $5,000 Investment Now Will Be Worth This Much by Mid-2027.

Key Points

SpaceX completed the largest IPO in history in June.

In the week after it went public, SpaceX stock briefly popped to an intraday peak of $225.64.

Since then, SpaceX shares have experienced meaningful selling pressure, and the stock is currently trading below its IPO price.

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Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed its landmark initial public offering (IPO) on June 12. Investor enthusiasm propelled SpaceX stock sharply higher than the IPO price, with shares opening on the Nasdaq around $150 on the first day of trading and closing near $161. The offering valued SpaceX at more than $2 trillion -- making it the largest IPO in history.

Momentum continued briefly as the stock reached an intraday peak of $225.64 just days after the IPO. However, shares have since given back all of those gains and then some.

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As of the close of trading on Friday, SpaceX stock was trading at just $123.99. This represents a decline of 45% from its post-listing high, and a drop of 17% from its first-day opening price. Is now a good time to buy the dip in SpaceX stock, or should retail investors who have avoided the volatility so far keep sitting on their hands?

What has driven SpaceX's volatility?

The initial surge in SpaceX stock reflected powerful, narrative-driven momentum. Investors bought into the company's multipronged vision: expanding the Starlink satellite constellation for global broadband, advancing reusable rocket technology, and exploring ambitious artificial intelligence (AI) applications such as orbital data centers. Elon Musk's personal brand certainly added to the buzz around the stock, drawing both retail and institutional buyers into what felt like a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

Over the last few weeks, the enthusiasm around SpaceX has met countervailing forces. Questions are rising about the company's valuation relative to its fairly modest revenue base and its still-negative earnings profile. Skeptics also note the capital-intensive nature of SpaceX's various businesses and the long timelines that would be required to turn its ambitious plans into businesses capable of delivering consistent revenues and profits.

Analyzing other notable IPOs in recent history

History offers useful context through other high-profile technology IPOs. Snowflake went public in September 2020 at roughly $250 per share. One year later, the stock had climbed by more than 30% amid strong demand for cloud data platforms. Yet the stock later experienced significant volatility and meaningful drawdowns as growth expectations for the company moderated.

Palantir Technologies listed around the same time as Snowflake. That stock also witnessed meaningful appreciation during its first year as investors embraced the potential of the company's data analytics platforms, Foundry and Gotham. Despite periodic swings tied to contract timing and broader market sentiment around its government-heavy operation, Palantir's long-term trajectory has been positive overall.

A more recent example paints a much different picture, however. After Figma's 2025 IPO, the stock climbed to $120 right off the bat. Within nine months, Figma stock had fallen by roughly 79% from its peak levels as competition from AI-native design tools intensified and questions about its profitability surfaced.

These case studies share a common pattern: Large and heavily hyped IPOs often deliver strong initial pops driven by a compelling narrative and a scarcity of available shares. But those are followed by periods of digestion or corrections, particularly after lockup periods expire, the float increases, and execution metrics come into focus.

Where will SpaceX stock trade one year from now?

Projecting a stock's trajectory carries enormous uncertainty. Even among the small sample of tech IPOs referenced here, the outcomes varied widely. With that said, I think the early evidence and broader historical tendencies suggest there could be continued pressure on SpaceX shares over the next year.

The post-IPO enthusiasm that initially lifted the stock appears to have faded as investors weigh the company's execution risks amid high expectations, and acknowledge the reality that transformative technologies take time to mature.

Drawing from patterns observed in the IPOs above, I think a reasonable base case sees SpaceX trading near or modestly below its current price by next June, in a range between $110 and $125. The bottom of that range would represent an 11% decline from Friday's closing price. Under these scenarios, a $5,000 investment made now could be worth either about the same as it is today down to as low as roughly $4,400 by mid-2027.

While stronger execution could support a more bullish outcome, the current trajectory of waning excitement suggests that any recovery that's coming may take longer to arrive. But of course, this forecast offers just one plausible path among many.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Figma, Palantir Technologies, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.