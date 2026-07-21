SpaceX Stock Is Down 40% From Its Post-IPO Peak. Here's What History Says Happens to Mega-IPOs After a Drop Like This.

Key Points

Many large IPOs have traded below their offering prices after their first year on the market, but then bounced back.

The best gains can come from companies with great fundamentals.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) continues to enthrall investors, but so far, it hasn't been the hit that many may have been expecting. As of this writing, SpaceX (as the company is also known) is 40% off its peak and well below both its $135 initial public offering (IPO) price and its $150 opening price on its first day of trading.

But what investors really want to know is what comes next: Is it a bargain at the current price, and could this be the right time to buy? What has happened to other mega-IPOs may shed some light on that question.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Not the stocks you're thinking of

When you hear "mega-IPO," you might be thinking of today's biggest companies, like Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft. But these companies went public decades ago, at much smaller sizes, before they were household names, and before the mega-IPO was a thing.

In today's world, it's hard to keep a great IPO a secret, and many companies have been waiting to go public until after they've gained status and popularity. Not only was SpaceX the biggest IPO ever, it was followed up only weeks later by the secondary listing of SK Hynix on the Nasdaq, which was the second-biggest initial offering ever and the biggest international IPO ever.

But some of the largest IPOs in history are companies you know about, and some of them have become some of the most valuable companies in the world. Consider Visa, Meta Platforms (which went public as Facebook), General Motors, and Rivian.

Company IPO Value Current Value Share Price Change After 1 Month Share Price Change After 1 Year Visa $18 billion $676 billion 22% (7)% Meta Platforms (Facebook) $16 billion $1.6 trillion (18)% (31)% General Motors $23 billion $69 billion 0% (36)% Rivian $12 billion $22 billion 15% (70)%

As you can see, results for such debuts have been mixed. This is only a tiny sampling, and some of the other largest historical IPOs are companies that retail investors may not have heard of, like ENEL and Telstra (a point that doesn't bode well for large IPOs).

Can SpaceX bounce back?

Big, splashy IPOs don't necessarily lead to big gains, at least not immediately. Other than SpaceX, the only large IPOs that have become megacap companies are Meta and Visa, which are the seventh- and 16th-most-valuable companies by market cap in the U.S., respectively.

Over time, most large IPO stocks have come back from their early declines, but few of them have been the kinds of stocks that have minted millionaires. SpaceX may rebound over time, but you're likely to find better buys among lower-key IPOs that have great fundamentals.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Space Exploration Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $364,562!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,247,668!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Apple and Rivian Automotive. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Telstra Group, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.