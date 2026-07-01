Is SpaceX Stock a Buy Before July 7?

Key Points

Less than one month from its historic IPO, SpaceX has already become a major member of the Nasdaq.

The Nasdaq-100 tracks the 100 largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq exchange.

While inclusion in the index is impressive, SpaceX stock will likely remain volatile for the time being.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

On July 7, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, is set to begin trading as a member of the Nasdaq-100. Inclusion into major stock market indexes often triggers automatic buying from institutional funds that track these benchmarks -- potentially boosting stock prices in the short term.

Let's explore how chasing event-driven momentum usually distracts investors from the deeper fundamentals that truly matter for long-term wealth generation.

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What is the Nasdaq-100?

The Nasdaq-100 is a stock market index comprised of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange. Inclusion in a major index usually leads to increased trading, broader analyst coverage, and passive investment inflows from exchange-traded funds. For SpaceX, this achievement underscores its transition into a major publicly traded company and signals mainstream acceptance of its role across the aerospace and technology industries.

Why event-driven buying is dangerous

Since going public last month, SpaceX has exhibited significant volatility. Investors relying solely on the news around the Nasdaq-100 inclusion risk buying shares at an inflated price driven by temporary enthusiasm.

Index inclusions may lead to gains in the short term, but these rises are usually followed by sharp corrections once traders take their profits. These dynamics highlight the speculative nature of timing your purchases around singular catalysts.

Always keep a long-term mindset

Deciding whether to invest in SpaceX stock should be rooted in conviction around the company's ambitions in space exploration, expanding low-orbit satellite networks, and building artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. These segments represent transformative opportunities that could generate meaningful growth over the coming decades.

However, approaching SpaceX -- or any stock -- through a trading mindset that attempts to front-run momentum events ultimately diverges from prudent, disciplined investing principles focused on long-term potential rather than fleeting catalysts. While SpaceX's inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 is noteworthy, it is not enough to justify an immediate buy.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.