Is SpaceX Stock a Buy After Falling From Its Post-IPO High?

Key Points

SpaceX is making strides toward reaching outerspace and providing more people with broadband internet.

But revenue in the Space segment is growing slowly, and the company is reporting losses.

Investors would do well to remain cautious as SpaceX stock is still expensive.

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Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) became a public company on June 12, initially soaring after its initial public offering (IPO), but now the stock is about 19% off its high.

Some investors might be wondering if now is a good time to buy the stock or if they should wait for a more attractive entry point since SpaceX stock went public at a high valuation. So, is now the right time to dive in?

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SpaceX is the future

SpaceX had an unprecedented and unparalleled IPO, selling more than $86 billion worth of stock. For reference, the previous record holder was Saudi Aramco, which raised $26.6 billion in 2019.

Fans believe SpaceX offers technology that will be relevant in the future, and as it comes to pass, they'll win big. Elon Musk and his team have put people into space, and SpaceX is the world's largest rocket launch company, with 650 launches to date. It has figured out how to make launchers reusable, and it's on a mission to make space travel accessible to humans.

But the space segment is growing slowly, and it's still not profitable. It posted an operating loss of $657 million on $4.1 billion in revenue last year, with revenue up 7.6%.

Satellite broadband is another area where it's a leader and where the consequences could be far-reaching. It has 9,600 satellites in orbit and serves 10.3 million customers in 164 countries. It offers broadband in rural areas and other places where standard internet providers don't reach, and the business is thriving, with $1.2 billion in operating income on $3.3 billion in revenue in the 2026 first quarter.

The artificial intelligence (AI) business might be less exciting for investors. The AI segment, xAI, only merged with SpaceX earlier this year. However, this is where the company is investing today and where it sees its greatest opportunities.

Is SpaceX stock a buy on the dip?

Elon Musk has created other companies, like Tesla, that have really changed the world, and SpaceX fans are betting that he can do it again.

However, there are a few problems with the SpaceX thesis. One is that, even though it's on top right now, it faces competition and doesn't necessarily have the economic moat to stay there. Another is its valuation. Even at this lower price, it trades at the nosebleed valuation of 111 times trailing-12-month sales. That's no bargain.

Further, the stock is likely to drop when the lockup period ends. SpaceX has a staggered lockup period, with the first part set to end the day after the second-quarter results are released. I would tell even the most ardent SpaceX fans to wait it out right now and keep a logical, common-sense investing thesis when considering SpaceX stock.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

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Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.