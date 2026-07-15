SpaceX Stock Is Already Down 37% From Its Peak. Here's What Deutsche Bank's $255 Target Says Happens Next

Key Points

SpaceX's sharp pullback appears driven more by fading IPO hype than weakening business fundamentals.

Deutsche Bank sees substantial upside in SpaceX, but lofty price targets remain educated opinions, not guarantees.

Patient investors may find an opportunity if Starlink keeps delivering and long-term growth stays on track.

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Barely a month after one of the most hyped listings in history, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX) has been humbled. After peaking around $225.64 in mid-June, SpaceX stock has slid to roughly $141, a drop of 37.5% that has pushed it below its $150 debut price and back toward its $135 offering level.

Yet just as retail enthusiasm faded, analysts at Deutsche Bank stepped in with a buy rating and a $255 price target -- a call that, from today's beaten-down price, implies the analysts think the story is far from over.

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The SpaceX stock drawdown, in context

It's worth understanding why the share price fell so fast. This wasn't a business blowup. It was a sentiment unwind. SpaceX popped on its June debut, ran higher, and was swept into the Nasdaq-100, which forced a wave of passive index funds to buy. Once that mechanical demand was satisfied, the buying dried up and momentum reversed, sending the stock sliding for days back toward where it started. In other words, the price got ahead of itself on hype, and gravity did the rest.

What Deutsche Bank's $255 target says happens next

Deutsche Bank's message, in effect, is that the pullback is noise around a durable long-term story. Its $255 target sits well above the current price, implying meaningful upside if the thesis plays out. The bank's reasoning centers on SpaceX's core advantage: launching rockets reliably, reusably, and cheaply, which it argues is the key that unlocks the wider space economy. It also pointed to Starlink evolving into a global connectivity network across consumers, businesses, and governments, and to SpaceX's potential edge in deploying computing power both on the ground and in orbit.

Deutsche Bank isn't alone in its optimism, either; other Wall Street desks launched coverage with bullish views, one going so far as to call SpaceX the "apex of civilizational ambition." The collective signal from these targets is that the smart money views the recent slide as an opportunity to own a dominant franchise at a better price, not a signal to flee.

The other side of the target

I'd take any price target with a healthy grain of salt, though. Analyst forecasts for SpaceX are all over the map, which tells you just how much guesswork is involved in valuing a company this new and this sprawling. Even at $137, the stock still trades at an enormous valuation that leaves little room for stumbles, and the business relies heavily on Starlink while its Starship program remains a work in progress. A target is an opinion, not a promise.

The gap between SpaceX's falling price and Deutsche Bank's $255 target captures the whole debate in one number: The market is nervous, but Wall Street's analysts think the long-term prize is intact. My honest read is that the sell-off looks more like hype deflating than fundamentals cracking, which could make this weakness interesting for patient investors.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.