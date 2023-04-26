SpaceX, Rogers to connect mobiles phones to satellites in remote Canadian areas

April 26 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications RCIb.TO and Elon Musk's SpaceX plan to connect mobile phones to satellite-based services aiming to expand coverage to remote areas in Canada, the companies said on Wednesday.

The service, which will be delivered via the space company's Starlink satellite network, will cover 4G and 5G phones starting with SMS text and will eventually expand to voice and data service in Canadian areas without networks.

"In the future, these investments will deliver wireless connectivity, including access to 911, to even the most remote areas," said Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri.

T-Mobile US TMUS.O and SpaceX announced a similar partnership in the United States last year.

Last month, Canada approved telecom giant Rogers' C$20 billion buyout of Shaw Communications with tough conditions including commitments to pay financial penalties if it failed to create new jobs and invest to expand its network.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.