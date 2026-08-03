SpaceX Reports Its First-Ever Earnings Tuesday. Here Are the 5 Numbers That Will Define Whether the $1.4 Trillion Valuation Makes Any Sense.

Key Points

SpaceX will provide its first quarterly update as a public company on Aug. 4, 2026.

Key figures to closely watch include connectivity segment margin and full-year guidance.

SpaceX's Q2 update probably won't settle the debate about the company's valuation.

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Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, is having several firsts in 2026. The company listed its shares on a public stock exchange for the first time in June, becoming the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in history. On Tuesday of this week (Aug. 4, 2026), SpaceX will provide its first earnings update as a publicly traded company.

Every earnings report tells a story. SpaceX's second-quarter update should give investors insight into how much of the hype has been justified. Here are five numbers to watch in Tuesday's Q2 earnings report that will determine whether the company's lofty $1.4 trillion valuation makes sense.

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1. Total revenue versus consensus

SpaceX generated roughly $4.7 billion of revenue in the first quarter of 2026. The consensus Wall Street revenue estimate for Q2 is $6.82 billion. Investors will pay close attention to how well SpaceX performs versus analysts' expectations.

However, it's possible for SpaceX to beat the consensus revenue estimate yet still disappoint investors. Wall Street predicts especially strong growth in AI compute revenue. If this number comes in below expectations, the space stock could fall even if its top-line number looks good.

2. Starlink average revenue per user

SpaceX's crown jewel (at least for now) is its Starlink satellite internet service. Look for solid revenue growth from Starlink. However, the more important figure to scrutinize is the unit's average revenue per user.

In its IPO prospectus, SpaceX revealed that its average revenue per user (ARPU) for Starlink sank from around $99 per month in 2023 to roughly $66 per month in the first quarter of 2026. The company warned that Starlink ARPU will likely continue to decline over the next few years due to lower-price service plans outside North America. Too steep a decline, though, could be worrisome to Wall Street.

3. AI revenue guidance

The most optimistic projections for SpaceX focus on the company's artificial intelligence (AI) unit, SpaceXAI (formerly xAI). SpaceX estimates its total addressable market at a whopping $28.5 trillion, with $26.5 trillion of that related to AI initiatives.

As previously mentioned, Wall Street expect strong growth for SpaceXAI. The key thing to watch with the unit, though, is revenue guidance. SpaceX already announced a contract with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud to provide compute capacity for $920 million per month. Analysts will want to see if SpaceXAI expects to land other mega-deals in the second half of 2026.

4. Connectivity segment margin

SpaceX isn't profitable, but Starlink is. The company needs its connectivity segment (which Starlink anchors) to generate plenty of profits to offset the operating losses in its space and AI segments.

5. Full-year guidance

SpaceX should have another first with its Q2 update. The company has never provided financial guidance before. On Tuesday, management is likely to reveal to investors how well they expect the business to perform through the end of this year.

The company's full-year guidance will be instrumental in the stock's performance following the earnings report. Importantly, SpaceX's first lockup expiration (when insiders can sell shares) is scheduled for later this week. Strong guidance could help the stock price hold up more once insiders begin selling, while weak guidance would probably contribute to a steeper decline.

The countdown is on

Likely, SpaceX's first earnings update won't settle the debate about whether the company truly deserves its lofty market cap, which ranks SpaceX among the top 10 largest companies in the world. However, the five above numbers could help tilt the case toward one side or the other.

The $1.4 trillion question will get at least a partial answer after the market closes on Tuesday. The countdown is on.

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Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.