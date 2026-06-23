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SpaceX Raises $25 Bln In Debt Sale Following Record IPO

June 23, 2026 — 06:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) has successfully raised $25 billion via a senior unsecured note offering, just under two weeks after its groundbreaking IPO.

This debt sale surpassed the company's initial goal of $20 billion, driven by strong demand from investors, with orders reportedly hitting nearly $90 billion.

The offering was handled by several major banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley. SpaceX issued notes with maturities spanning from 2031 to 2056, with interest rates varying between 5.35% and 6.65%.

According to SpaceX, the funds raised will mainly be used to pay off its existing bridge loan, take care of related fees and expenses, and support general corporate needs. Earlier this year, the company secured a $20 billion bridge loan in March.

This fundraising effort comes on the heels of SpaceX's IPO, which brought in nearly $86 billion and left the company with over $100 billion in cash.

SpaceX is maintaining its investment in developing the Starship rocket, expanding its Starlink satellite internet service, pursuing initiatives in artificial intelligence, and planning a $60 billion all-stock acquisition of the AI coding startup Cursor.

Notably, SpaceX has reported accumulated losses of $41.3 billion since it was founded in 2002, with Starlink being its only segment that is currently profitable.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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