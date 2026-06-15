SpaceX Post-IPO: Something Big May Happen in 15 Days. Here's What It Means for You.

Key Points

SpaceX stock soared on its first day of trading, and the company reached a $2.1 trillion market value.

Investors seeking growth have been eager to get in on SpaceX due to its focus on innovation, with businesses spanning rocket launches and artificial intelligence.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) wowed the market when it raised $75 billion in a record initial public offering last week. The stock climbed 19% during its first trading session, bringing the company to a market value of more than $2.1 trillion. That offers it a spot among the world's biggest tech companies, from the $1.5-trillion Tesla -- which, like SpaceX, is also an Elon Musk-led company -- to the $4.9 trillion Nvidia.

Investors rushed to get in on the company for exposure to its three growth businesses of artificial intelligence (AI), rocket launches, and satellite-based connectivity. The company has huge goals, from placing data centers in space to colonizing Mars. In a livestream on IPO day, Musk said the company was entering a major growth phase -- this suggests the coming years could be an important time for SpaceX and its shareholders. Some investors might also be eager to get involved in a company led by Musk, given his long track record of innovation and perseverance at the helm of Tesla.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Of course, right now, investors are wondering what may happen next in the near term following SpaceX's exciting market debut. Well, exactly 15 days post IPO, something big may happen. Let's check out what it means for you.

An exciting event for retail investors

So, first, let's consider the SpaceX IPO story so far. The company announced the operation earlier this spring and put an emphasis on making this a significant event for retail investors. While 5% to 10% of IPO shares generally are offered to these small non-professional investors, SpaceX aimed for as high as 30%. A source told CNBC that this figure settled at about 20%, which is still a considerable portion of shares.

Investors clearly were interested in the operation, as a Bloomberg report said it was oversubscribed by four times. This means there was significantly more demand than supply, suggesting that investors who didn't get in on the IPO may aim to buy shares in the first days of trading. All of this could push SpaceX stock higher in the coming week.

Now, let's consider the event that will happen 15 trading days after SpaceX's market debut: SpaceX will likely join the Nasdaq-100, thanks to the index's new fast-track process. Until just recently, an IPO company would have to wait three to 14 months for consideration. As part of the new procedure, if a company's market value places it within the 40 biggest companies in the index at around $121 billion or more, it may join. Valued in the trillions today, it's very likely that SpaceX will meet the criteria when the index evaluates the company. That happens on its seventh day of trading, paving the way for admission as of early July.

Funds tracking the Nasdaq-100

Now, let's return to our question: What does this mean for you as a shareholder or potential shareholder? The addition of SpaceX to the Nasdaq-100 is positive in two ways. First, it means that managers of funds tracking the index must add the shares so that their funds continue to correctly represent the index's performance. This movement is likely to boost the shares as these investors place buy orders. So, this is good news for you if you already hold SpaceX stock.

Second, this means that in a few weeks, many more funds will be holders of SpaceX shares, offering investors another path to SpaceX exposure: You could buy shares of a particular exchange-traded fund that holds the stock. Many already exist -- longtime SpaceX supporter Cathie Wood of Ark Invest on IPO day added the stock to several of her funds. But a possible SpaceX addition to the Nasdaq-100 should further increase the fund selection for investors.

So, something big is likely to happen on SpaceX's 15th trading day, and it could offer current shareholders additional gains -- and offer newcomers more ways to get in on this technology and industrial giant.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 935%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 15, 2026.

Adria Cimino has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.