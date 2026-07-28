SpaceX Plunged 51.8% from Its Peak: Bull Trap or Buying Opportunity?

Since its debut on June 12, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. SPCX has been on a roller-coaster ride. After a blockbuster IPO that raised an unprecedented $75 billion, the stock soared to an all-time high of $225.64 on June 16, reaching a $3 trillion valuation that surpassed Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. However, the shares have been under relentless selling pressure ever since, closing at a record low of $108.66 yesterday. The stock has now lost 51.8% of its peak value, erasing a substantial portion of the post-IPO rally.



The sharp decline despite continued progress in the company's core businesses left investors wondering whether this presents an attractive buying opportunity or signals further downside ahead.



Let's take a closer look at the factors driving the selloff.

Post-IPO Euphoria Is Waning

SpaceX enjoyed a spectacular debut following its IPO. Strong investor demand, limited share availability and optimism surrounding the company's long-term growth prospects fueled a sharp rally during the first few weeks of trading.



However, such momentum is rarely sustainable. As the initial euphoria faded, investors began reassessing the company's valuation based on earnings potential rather than future expectations. The result has been a broad-based correction as early investors locked in gains.



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Premium Valuation Invites Profit Booking

Even after the recent decline, SpaceX continues to trade at a premium valuation compared with most aerospace and technology peers. The stock's initial rally reflected expectations for rapid growth in Starlink, commercial launch services and future space exploration initiatives. While these businesses continue to offer significant long-term opportunities, the valuation had left little margin for execution missteps. The recent pullback appears to reflect compression and profit-booking following the stock's extraordinary run.

Investors Await First Earnings Report

The next major catalyst for SpaceX is likely to be its first quarterly earnings release as a publicly traded company. Investors will closely monitor Starlink subscriber growth, launch revenues, operating margins, capital spending and management's commentary regarding future growth initiatives. Until greater financial visibility emerges, the stock is likely to remain volatile.

Strong Operational Execution Failed to Lend Support

Fundamentally, SpaceX continues to execute well. The company recently completed another successful Starship test mission, achieving several important technical milestones, including satellite deployment and in-space engine restart capabilities. These developments reinforce SpaceX's technological leadership in reusable launch systems.



Nevertheless, investors appear more focused on near-term earnings visibility than long-term technological achievements, particularly given the company's premium valuation.

Soft Market Sentiments Add to Pressure

Broader market conditions have also contributed to the recent weakness. Investors have become increasingly selective toward companies with elevated valuations and significant capital investment requirements. As risk appetite has moderated due to a challenging macroeconomic environment, high-growth stocks have experienced multiple compression across the technology sector, with SpaceX being no exception.

Should Investors Buy the Dip?

The answer largely depends on an investor's investment horizon. SpaceX remains uniquely positioned to capitalize on several long-term secular growth trends, including satellite broadband, reusable launch systems, government space programs and next-generation communications infrastructure. These businesses could support robust revenue growth over the coming years.



However, near-term risks remain. Valuation concerns, potential insider selling following the lockup expiration and uncertainty surrounding the company's first few earnings reports could continue to weigh on the stock.

Investment Takeaway

SpaceX's more than 50% decline from its June high appears to reflect a normalization in valuation rather than a significant deterioration in its long-term business prospects. While the recent correction has made the stock considerably more attractive than it was just a few weeks ago, investors may prefer to wait for greater clarity from the company's inaugural earnings report before becoming more aggressive.



Long-term growth investors with a higher risk tolerance may view the current weakness as an opportunity to gradually accumulate shares. More conservative investors, however, may find it prudent to remain on the sidelines until the stock establishes a firmer bottom and earnings expectations become clearer.



SpaceX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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