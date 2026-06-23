SpaceX Plummets 16.4% Yesterday: Bull Trap or Buying Opportunity?

In one of the largest single-day market value wipeouts for a U.S. company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. SPCX lost a staggering $400.8 billion yesterday as its shares fell to $154.60, significantly below its first-day closing price of $160.95. Since its debut, the Elon Musk-owned aerospace and communications behemoth has reached a $3 trillion valuation, surpassing Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and briefly overtaking Microsoft Corporation MSFT. However, the mass sell-off extended a three-day slide after a blockbuster IPO that raised an unprecedented $75 billion.

What Triggered the Downtrend?

Industry experts widely believe that the sharp decline was triggered by SpaceX’s decision to issue senior unsecured notes to improve its liquidity and repay a $20 billion bridge loan taken to fund the acquisition and merger with Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) startup firm xAI. This appeared to have caught the market off guard, leading to uncertainty among investors amid concerns about heavy capital expenditure strains and governance issues, particularly after a $60-billion deal to acquire Anysphere.



The all-stock deal for Anysphere, aimed at gaining a firmer footing in the enterprise AI market with the rapidly growing AI coding assistant Cursor, had already created concerns about dilution of existing shareholders. It also led to fears that an aggressive, hyper-expensive expansion into AI infrastructure could weigh on long-term profitability, likely forcing some investors to sell the shares.

Down But Not Out

Despite the blip, SpaceX has transformed the launch industry through its reusable Falcon 9 rockets, significantly reducing launch costs and increasing mission frequency. The company now conducts more launches annually than any of its global competitors, giving it a commanding share of the commercial launch market.



Its rival, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS, is reportedly on track to deploy about 45-60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026. These commercial satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) mark a key advancement in developing a space-based mobile network infrastructure. However, SpaceX's scale advantage has become increasingly difficult for rivals to match. As launch demand continues to grow, driven by satellite deployments, government missions and commercial space initiatives, SpaceX appears well-positioned to remain the industry's dominant player.

End Note

SpaceX continues to execute on multiple growth fronts, including launch services, satellite communications and next-generation space transportation. The combination of industry leadership, recurring revenue growth from Starlink and significant long-term optionality through Starship makes the company one of the most compelling stories in the global innovation landscape.



While valuation concerns and execution risks warrant attention, SpaceX appears well-positioned to benefit from the secular growth of the space economy. For investors seeking exposure to disruptive technologies and long-term growth themes, the SpaceX bandwagon may still have room to run.



SpaceX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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