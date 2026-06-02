SpaceX Is Now Powering the AI Arms Race. These 2 Stocks Let You Invest in the Infrastructure Behind It.

Key Points

Anthropic struck a deal with SpaceX for 300 megawatts of computing power.

SpaceX's Colossus 1 supercomputer uses over 220,000 Nvidia AI chips.

TSMC manufactures Nvidia's chips, as well as most potential alternatives.

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As more people and companies lean into artificial intelligence (AI), there is an insatiable thirst for computing power. It has created a bit of a bottleneck, with usage limits even for paying users. Recently, Anthropic, the company behind Claude, announced a deal with SpaceX to utilize 300 megawatts of computing capacity.

The rocket launch services giant has a data center in Memphis and has plans to build orbital data centers in the coming years. SpaceX is currently in the initial public offering (IPO) process and could begin trading on the public market in the coming weeks.

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Anthropic and SpaceX working together is a game changer in the AI arms race. The deal cements SpaceX as another AI stock worth investing in amid this AI boom. Here are two key companies that are mission-critical to SpaceX's AI infrastructure and could benefit from the opportunities this partnership helps create.

Nvidia

SpaceX's Colossus 1 supercomputer is the focal point of the partnership with Anthropic. The Colossus 1 boasts a whopping 220,000 Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) GPUs, including H100, H200, and GB200 accelerator chips. Nvidia is the dominant AI chip company and has been since the data center boom kicked off several years ago. The company's Grace Blackwell superchip (GB200) provides immense performance and efficiency gains over the Hopper (H100 and H200) chip architectures.

Nvidia is facing more competition from Broadcom, which is designing customized chips for several high-profile AI hyperscalers, including Anthropic. However, the demand for computing power is so great that Broadcom's success shouldn't come at Nvidia's expense. In fact, analysts see Nvidia's sales soaring from $253 billion over the past 12 months to over $547 billion at the end of next fiscal year. Landmark AI deals such as the SpaceX-Anthropic tie-up only add more substance to Nvidia's lofty expectations.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Nvidia doesn't actually manufacture its AI chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), or TSMC, is the world's leading semiconductor foundry and the company that builds Nvidia's AI chips to this point. In other words, virtually every Nvidia GPU in an AI data center has also come through TSMC's foundries. TSMC dominates the industry, accounting for approximately 72% of global foundry revenue. Other foundries struggle to compete with TSMC's capacity to produce high-end chips.

Anthropic has integrated other AI chips into its infrastructure, including deals with Broadcom for XPUs and Alphabet for TPUs, and has even considered designing its own chips. Both Broadcom and Alphabet source production from TSMC, underscoring how the foundry behemoth is arguably the quintessential pick-and-shovel AI chip stock. Whether it's for SpaceX, Anthropic, or others, TSMC will likely build the AI chips used in these data centers. For investors, TSMC is a fantastic all-around AI stock to own.

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Justin Pope has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Broadcom, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.