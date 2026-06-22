SpaceX Is Now the Most Popular Trade on Hyperliquid. That's Exactly Why I'm Buying HYPE.

Key Points

Hyperliquid offered investors a way to trade perpetual futures contracts for SpaceX, both before and after its IPO.

It will also be where investors can do the same with the most in-demand IPO stocks of the near future.

Hyperliquid's holders get paid via buybacks based on the platform's utilization, which is a major boon.

10 stocks we like better than Hyperliquid ›

On June 12, when Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, launched, the perpetual futures tracking the stock's price did $1.4 billion of trading volume on Hyperliquid's (CRYPTO: HYPE) decentralized exchange. Those perpetuals, an increasingly popular type of financial derivative without an expiration date, made SpaceX the most-traded asset on Hyperliquid.

That volume is largely being interpreted as part of SpaceX's meme-stock narrative. Hyperliquid, however, is also a winner here thanks to the stock's popularity -- and SpaceX won't be the last asset that it benefits from.

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And that's exactly why I'm buying Hyperliquid via Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ: PURR), a company that buys and holds the coin. Let's dive in and explore why this cryptocurrency is so exciting right now.

Two capabilities make this worth buying

Before SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO), synthetic perpetual futures contracts tracking its pre-IPO share price traded on Hyperliquid during the pre-IPO window. That was made possible by two complementary capabilities.

The first is HIP-3, Hyperliquid's late-2025 upgrade that made perpetual futures market listings permissionless. Since then, anyone willing to pay 500,000 Hype (about $33.4 million at current prices) can deploy a market for nearly any asset, including stocks, commodities, currency pairs, and even private company valuations.

The second is the value-capture mechanism. The deployer of the market keeps half the fees generated by trading, and 99% of the rest funds the network's open-market buybacks of its token; repurchased tokens are then burned, reducing Hyperliquid's outstanding supply. Since its launch, the platform has burned more than $3.1 billion in Hype, or about 4.6% of its maximum supply.

Today, 23 of the top 30 trading pairs for perpetuals on Hyperliquid are tokenized stocks or commodities, and more high-profile assets are sure to be listed, given the success of SpaceX's listing. Those pairs demonstrate the actual value of holding Hype, as SpaceX's volume is evidence that the platform's business model works. As long as investors keep using perpetuals to bet on stocks, the buyback engine keeps grinding for holders.

The party won't go on forever

Hyperliquid faces one specific risk that makes it unsuitable for more conservative investors at its current price.

Market conditions are the biggest near-term issue; SpaceX-style IPO mania won't repeat indefinitely, which means Hyperliquid's fee-buyback machine will almost certainly slow down as market sentiment cools. Upcoming big IPOs like OpenAI and Anthropic may or may not pull in comparable interest.

Of course, the asset doesn't need every IPO to repeat SpaceX for it to be worth buying and holding over the long term. It only needs to keep creating opportunities for traders and financial businesses to turn a profit by deploying markets that investors actually want to participate in on the platform. And so far, Hyperliquid has been well positioned to accomplish exactly that.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Hyperliquid Strategies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.