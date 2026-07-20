SpaceX Moves Starship Launch To This Thursday. Here's What Investors Need to Know

Key Points

Starship is SpaceX's fully-reusable rocket that can carry super-heavy payloads.

It's key to making orbital data centers possible.

Starship's 13th test flight had to abort last week, after several engines failed to ignite.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

After having to abort its launch on July 16, Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SPCX) has rescheduled its 13th test flight for Starship to Thursday, July 23.

Starship is the company’s heavy-lift, fully reusable rocket that SpaceX has invested over $15 billion in so far.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

The rocket is key to the company’s thesis, which hinges on SpaceX being able to launch super-heavy payloads into orbit with quick turnaround times.

With the stock struggling as of late, the market will be paying close attention to the upcoming test flight. Here’s what investors need to know.

Image source: Getty Images.

What the test flight will seek to accomplish

Starship’s 13th test flight is looking to perform similar objectives as previous test flights, specifically “a successful launch, ascent, stage separation, boostback burn, and landing burn at an offshore landing point in the Gulf of America,” according to the company.

Furthermore, the company has made changes to Starship’s hardware and software to correct issues that occurred on test flight 12.

SpaceX has altered the startup sequence, so Starship can better change directions. Test flight 12 had some issues with its directional flip, which was off by roughly 90 degrees.

Last Thursday, as Starship prepared for its 13th test flight, an automated abort command got triggered after four of the ship’s 33 engines failed to ignite, according to Reuters.

On X, SpaceX Founder Elon Musk wrote that the company is planning to replace two of the Raptor engines on Starship’s boosters.

Everything hinges on Starship

The market did not respond well to the launch abort last week, erasing $100 billion of market cap that day, despite setbacks on test flights not being all that uncommon.

But it shows just how crucial Starship is to SpaceX’s future.

A massive part of SpaceX’s total addressable market and therefore valuation has to do with the company’s artificial intelligence unit, which is heavily focused on launching orbital data centers that can gobble up significant AI compute market share.

In SpaceX’s registration statement, the company says that Starship’s fully-reusable rocket is designed to carry 100 metric tons to Earth’s orbit “while enabling rapid turnaround times akin to commercial aviation,” with future Starship models designed to double capacity.

The company also expects Starship to begin orbital payload delivery by the second half of this year, with orbital AI compute satellites to be deployed as earlI as 2028. it’s hard to know how close Starship is to getting to this point.

That said, having Starship be so important to the thesis could turn out to be a tailwind if SpaceX proves the bears wrong.

"If this is how the market reacts to a precautionary ​abort, I can't wait to see how it responds to a successful flight," Space Capital CEO Chad Anderson told Reuters, adding that he views the company as a long-term opportunity. "Zoom out and none of this changes the thesis: we're in the early innings of a multi-decade infrastructure cycle, and Starship is the centerpiece."

Anderson may very well be right, but no one can say with certainty whether Starship will work as expected, stick to the company’s timeline, or be able to turnaround missions like a typical airline.

This in my view makes SpaceX stock a big gamble, especially given it’s already massive valuation.

I don’t think it’s bad to take a smaller, more speculative position, given the company’s potential, but I see making the stock a large position as too risky right now.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Space Exploration Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,842!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,783!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 20, 2026.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.