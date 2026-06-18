SpaceX Made Elon Musk a Trillionaire. Can SpaceX Stock Make You a Millionaire? (Hint: Yes, but There's a Catch)

Key Points

Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire following the SpaceX IPO.

SpaceX is expanding its rocket and satellite business into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

SpaceX stock has a lot of momentum following its Nasdaq debut, but chasing shares now may prove to be a costly mistake.

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SpaceX's (NASDAQ: SPCX) journey from a private rocket innovator to a publicly traded company reshaped Elon Musk's fortune, pushing his net worth to trillionaire status. Indeed, SpaceX stock holds significant potential as a vehicle for generational wealth.

However, smart investors understand that any successful investment hinges on more than just visionary ambitions. While the company's aspirations beyond rocket launches and satellite constellations are compelling, everyday investors will need to be patient if they hope to make million-dollar returns from an investment in SpaceX.

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Let's explore how SpaceX stock's early momentum is both an opportunity and a risk.

SpaceX has an enormous addressable market

Like many other trillion-dollar technology stocks, SpaceX is not a single-industry player but rather has built a multipronged ecosystem.

The company's core space exploration business features reusable rocket technology, which has helped slash launch costs and enabled ambitious goals like multiplanetary colonization.

The Starlink internet service spans underserved regions around the world, as well as maritime and aviation fleets and enterprise segments such as commercial airlines. Looking ahead, analysts at Oppenheimer think Starlink is positioned to challenge traditional telecom providers by offering flexible, low-latency alternatives that bypass legacy infrastructure. A move into the broader communications market could accelerate Starlink's business as mobile and direct-to-device capabilities mature in the AI era.

Of course, artificial intelligence (AI) forms SpaceX's third pillar. Through a series of compute infrastructure deals, SpaceX is supporting frontier model training and deployment. Partnerships with both Anthropic and Google underscore SpaceX's ability to deliver access to large-scale graphics processing unit (GPU) clusters for hyperscale AI systems.

Taken together, SpaceX is targeting a truly enormous total addressable market (TAM) -- estimated to be worth $28.5 trillion, according to the company. The company's diversified disruption supports the case for long-term compounding if management's execution remains strong.

Recapping SpaceX's historic IPO

SpaceX completed its initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, pricing shares at $135. As the largest IPO in history, the debut naturally generated excitement from both the media and retail investors. SpaceX stock soared on its first trading day and has so far sustained upward momentum during ensuing sessions.

SpaceX's early trading has been characterized by abnormally strong demand, propelling the company's valuation well past $2 trillion. These dynamics create a classic IPO structure: The stock benefits from narrative-driven hype and a limited initial supply of outstanding shares. But this same enthusiasm quietly embeds expectations that later face tests from actual business performance and increased share availability over time.

When should you buy SpaceX stock?

For a long-term investor, it's crucial to remember that timing the market is often a fool's errand. One of the few exceptions I would make to this mindset is investing in IPO stocks.

After a company goes public, early backers, executives, and certain large shareholders agree not to sell their holdings for a set period of time. The catch here is that these lock-up agreements are put in place to avoid a sudden flood of shares that overwhelms demand and triggers sharp declines as insiders cash out.

SpaceX's S-1 filing outlines a nuanced, tiered approach to the lock-up expirations rather than a single cliff. For the majority of eligible shareholders, releases will occur gradually. Portions of their stock become available for sale after the company's first post-IPO quarterly earnings report, with additional tranches tied to time-based milestones at roughly 70, 90, 105, 120, and 135 days post-listing.

Further increments unlock following subsequent earnings releases. Certain performance conditions -- such as stock price thresholds -- can influence early windows. Notably, Elon Musk is subject to a longer 366-day restriction with no early-release provisions.

While the period immediately following the IPO has featured elevated momentum, the lock-up dynamics make it clear that the prospect of future share supply increases are very real. As phased unlocks begin, additional shares could (and probably will) enter the market. This will create volatility or temporary downward pressure on SpaceX stock.

This is all to say that buying SpaceX stock during peak IPO enthusiasm risks paying an inflated, unsustainable valuation. A more prudent approach involves monitoring SpaceX's developments and business progress through the initial unlock phases. Once early selling waves subside and SpaceX stock establishes a new floor, investors will find entry points at prices that better reflect the company's actual fundamentals rather than short-term hype.

I think that SpaceX's scale across space exploration, broadband connectivity, and AI gives it legitimate potential to make long-term holders millionaires. But realizing this multibagger potential as a retail investor requires knowledge and patience around post-IPO mechanics. Waiting for the lock-up expirations to unfold ultimately offers a more disciplined path to investing in SpaceX compared to chasing momentum right from the start.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.