SpaceX Lost $4.28 Billion on $4.7 Billion in Revenue Last Quarter. Here's What's Going On.

Key Points

SpaceX has a $2 trillion market cap despite not being profitable.

One key expense will drag down profits, perhaps for years to come.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

After its blockbuster IPO, SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) is now one of the largest money-losing businesses the world has ever seen.

According to SpaceX's IPO prospectus, the company lost $4.94 billion on $18.7 billion in revenue. Data for the first quarter of 2026 suggests that losses are accelerating. So far in 2026, the company has lost $4.28 billion on $4.7 billion in revenue. Scaled up to an entire year, the company is on track to lose around $17 billion on roughly $19 billion in sales.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Net losses, it seems, are accelerating even faster than revenue growth. Keep in mind, however, that the company did eke out a $756 million profit in 2024 off $14 billion in sales.

Why are expenses outpacing sales? One key culprit is to blame.

This is why SpaceX is losing billions of dollars

Morgan Stanley analysts predict SpaceX will generate $3.4 trillion in revenue by 2040. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, sees SpaceX's revenue surpassing $300 ​billion by 2030.

Note that both firms were underwriters for SpaceX's IPO and thus may have internal incentives to sell the promise of SpaceX's growth potential. But understanding where all of this growth is expected to stem from reveals why SpaceX is currently posting large and growing net losses.

Diving into SpaceX's IPO prospectus, investors should quickly realize that the company is not primarily a rocket stock or a satellite stock, even though both of those categories are critical to its long-term growth potential. In reality, SpaceX is a bona fide AI stock.

"We believe we have identified the largest actionable total addressable market in human history," the company claims. "We estimate that our quantifiable TAM is $28.5 trillion." Less than 10% of that total opportunity, however, deals with Starlink internet satellites or rocket development. Nearly all of it deals with a single opportunity: AI.

The growth potential of AI is why SpaceX is spending so heavily on growing that segment, even though it generated just $3.2 billion in revenue last year.

Spending for SpaceX's AI segment is extreme. The company acquired Anysphere, for example -- the start-up behind Cursor, an AI coding assistant -- in a $60 billion deal. And first-quarter capital expenditures this year reached $10.1 billion, with AI accounting for $7.7 billion of that sum.

This pace of spending isn't expected to abate anytime soon.

"Developing, training, and providing inference for frontier AI models requires substantial and growing capital expenditures, including investments in specialized computing hardware, data center infrastructure, energy procurement, and technical personnel, and we expect these costs to continue to increase for the foreseeable future," SpaceX's IPO prospectus admits. "In addition, we plan to allocate substantial capital to build our AI compute infrastructure, and we expect a multiyear investment horizon before these deployments translate into sustained positive AI segment adjusted EBITDA."

To be clear, SpaceX's Connectivity segment -- which includes its Starlink internet service -- appears to generate impressive positive gross margins with equally impressive top-line growth. Its rocket division, meanwhile, is arguably the most advanced the world has ever seen, with a key role in enabling other long-term growth opportunities such as orbital data centers and a human colony on the moon.

But make no mistake: SpaceX's future will hinge on the success or failure of its AI division. It's this division that is responsible for SpaceX's mounting losses, even though those losses are largely a result of heavy investment designed to scale that segment as fast as possible.

Market conditions, therefore, will prove key to SpaceX's future. The company will need to return to capital markets again and again to raise fresh funds to support its growth build-out and plug its financial losses. Growth may occur as expected should markets remain strong. But if capital grows scarce, the entire SpaceX story grows far more uncertain.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Space Exploration Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $410,833!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,208,693!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 917% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 9, 2026.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.