SpaceX lawsuit could gut protections for non-US citizen job seekers, DOJ says

March 25 (Reuters) - SpaceX's lawsuit claiming administrative judges at the U.S. Department of Justice have been improperly appointed could dramatically curb enforcement of a federal law barring discrimination against job applicants based on citizenship, the department told a Texas federal judge.

The Justice Department in a motion for summary judgment filed in federal court in Brownsville, Texas, on Friday said that because rulings by administrative judges can be reviewed by the U.S. attorney general, they do not have to be appointed by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate as SpaceX claims.

The rocket and satellite maker in a lawsuit filed last yearalleged that administrative judges appointed by the attorney general who hear citizenship bias cases filed by DOJ wield executive power that, under the U.S. Constitution, should be reserved only for presidential appointees.

U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera in November said SpaceX was likely to prevail on that claim and temporarily blocked DOJ from pursuing an administrative case accusing SpaceX of refusing to hire asylum recipients and refugees, pending the outcome of the lawsuit.

On Friday, the Justice Department told Olvera that administrative judges are not "principal officers" who must be appointed by the president because they have to answer to the attorney general.

The department pointed to a regulation it adopted in October clarifying that the attorney general's office can in its discretion review the judges' rulings in citizenship bias cases.

"The legal theories advanced by (SpaceX) could, if accepted, eliminate all enforcement of an important civil rights statute," Justice Department lawyers wrote.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. The company is due to file its own motion for summary judgment by May 21. Olvera, an appointee of Democratic former President Barack Obama, has not scheduled a hearing on the motions.

In the underlying DOJ case, SpaceX says it declined to hire people who lacked permanent legal status for certain jobs because it could otherwise violate arms trafficking and export control laws.

SpaceX is separately suing the National Labor Relations Board, which enforces U.S. labor laws, claiming the agency's structure is unconstitutional for several reasons. That lawsuit was prompted by an NLRB complaint accusing SpaceX of illegally firing engineers who circulated a letter critical of CEO Elon Musk. The company has denied wrongdoing.

The case is Space Exploration Technologies Corp v. Bell, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 1:23-cv-0137.

For SpaceX: Charles Connolly, James Tysse and Laura Warrick of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

For the defendants: Kuntal Cholera and Christopher Pineda of the U.S. Department of Justice

