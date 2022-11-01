Companies

SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission in three years

Contributor
Joey Roulette Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the world's most-powerful active rocket, lifted off for the first time in more than three years on Tuesday from Florida's Cape Canaveral, with Elon Musk's company sending a group of satellites into orbit for the U.S. Space Force.

By Joey Roulette

Nov 1 (Reuters) - SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the world's most-powerful active rocket, lifted off for the first time in more than three years on Tuesday from Florida's Cape Canaveral, with Elon Musk's company sending a group of satellites into orbit for the U.S. Space Force.

The rocket system, representing three Falcon 9 boosters strapped side-by-side, lifted off at a SpaceX launch pad. The rocket's two side boosters were due to land in synchrony on adjacent concrete slabs along Florida's east coast roughly eight minutes after liftoff.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)

((Joey.Roulette@thomsonreuters.com; 7034696632;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular