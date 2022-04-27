Companies

SpaceX launches 'Crew 4' astronauts on flight to space station

Credit: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS

Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX launched four more astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA on Wednesday, including a medical doctor turned spacewalker and a geologist specializing in Martian landslides.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 27 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX launched four more astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA on Wednesday, including a medical doctor turned spacewalker and a geologist specializing in Martian landslides.

The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket topped with a Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Freedom, lifted off with its crew of four at 3:52 a.m. EDT (0752 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

