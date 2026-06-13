SpaceX Just Went Public. These 5 Other Publicly Traded Companies Could Be the Biggest Winners.

Key Points

SpaceX just raised $75 billion in new capital in the largest IPO ever.

Nvidia and Alphabet could be big winners of the public debut.

There are several other suppliers and partners that could benefit as well.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) just went public in the largest IPO of all time, raising $75 billion at a valuation of nearly $1.8 trillion. Many investors are excited to finally own a piece of the Starlink satellite internet business, SpaceX's dominant rocket launch business, and the high-potential xAI artificial intelligence business.

However, the story here goes beyond how SpaceX stock will perform as a publicly traded company. It's important for investors to keep in mind that SpaceX just raised $75 billion in fresh capital, and with big growth ambitions, the company will deploy it into AI computing hardware, rocket and satellite parts, and more. And there are some publicly traded companies that could be big winners now that such a big customer has much deeper pockets.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

With that in mind, here are five companies in particular that could be big beneficiaries of SpaceX's IPO windfall for years to come.

5 Companies that could make billions now that SpaceX is public

To be clear, there are more than just five. SpaceX buys components from dozens of companies, and many others are likely to get secondary tailwinds from the IPO. But here are five in particular that investors might want to take a closer look at.

1. Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) could be a big winner from the SpaceX IPO, but not because SpaceX is a major customer. Alphabet made a $900 million investment in SpaceX in 2015, when SpaceX had a $12 billion valuation. At the IPO valuation, Alphabet's stake is worth about $150 billion. That's already an incredible return, but if SpaceX's stock were to rise post-IPO, it could become a serious needle-mover for the Google parent company.

2. Nvidia

You've probably heard about SpaceX's deals to provide compute infrastructure to Anthropic and Google, which will require SpaceX to continue purchasing hundreds of thousands of GPUs and other AI computing components. And I wouldn't be surprised to see further compute deals announced, creating an excellent recurring revenue stream for SpaceX. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is likely the most direct beneficiary of SpaceX's deeper pockets post-IPO.

3. Moog

Now we're starting to dig a little deeper. Moog (NYSE: MOGA) is the leader in precision motion control systems for the aviation, space, and defense industries. The company provides essential components for many satellites, and once Starship improves SpaceX's launch economics, the volume of new satellite deployments could increase rapidly.

4. Kratos Defense & Security

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) is best known for its unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), but it also offers the only commercially available satellite ground system, OpenSpace. Even if Kratos doesn't get a direct SpaceX contract, it is a clear beneficiary as the commercial satellite economy accelerates.

5. Intel

To say that Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been a big winner recently would be an understatement. The company has benefited from an investment from the U.S. government and partnerships with Nvidia, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and other tech giants. Investors have been handsomely rewarded, with the stock up about 500% over the past year alone. However, it's also worth noting that Intel has a close relationship with both SpaceX and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as a key Terafab partner. Specifically, Terafab will use Intel's next-generation fabrication technology, and the capital SpaceX raised in its IPO could be a major source of funding to get the Terafab project going.

The bottom line

As mentioned, there could be plenty of winners from the SpaceX IPO. But these are five companies that should be major beneficiaries of SpaceX's massive infusion of capital for years to come, and they could be worth a look for patient investors.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $438,283!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,257,427!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 13, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP® has positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Intel, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Moog, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.