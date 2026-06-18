SpaceX Just Went Public. Here's What Smart Investors Are Doing With SPCX Stock Right Now.

Key Points

Following its IPO, SpaceX is now valued at $2.5 trillion.

As of market close on June 15, SpaceX stock has rocketed 46% above its offering price of $135.

While SpaceX stock currently has strong momentum, selling pressure could be on the horizon.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

The public debut of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) was a landmark event for both the space industry and the investment community at large. After operating as a private company for more than two decades, SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) brought new levels of visibility into its operations, as well as historic levels of liquidity from retail and institutional investors alike.

So far, SpaceX's journey since listing on the Nasdaq has been characterized by notable price action. By analyzing some early trading patterns, it becomes clear that exercising patience might prove to be a more rewarding strategy for investors than chasing SpaceX's current momentum.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

This cautious stance stems from an understanding that, while the company's technological achievements are impressive, translating engineering prowess into consistent shareholder value in the public eye requires navigating the volatility of earnings reports, emerging competitive forces, and insider selling dynamics.

SpaceX's explosive IPO pop

Like many other high-profile tech IPOs, SpaceX's offering featured a significant pop on its first day of trading. While the offering price remained fixed at $135 per share, SpaceX stock opened on the Nasdaq at about $150 and climbed as high as $176 during intra-day trading.

Years of successful rocket launches, the rapid expansion of the Starlink internet connectivity business, and potential applications in telecommunications and artificial intelligence (AI) have contributed to SpaceX's positive reception.

Looking at SpaceX's valuation expansion

Since listing on public exchanges, SpaceX's shares have continued to appreciate, expanding the company's overall market capitalization. As of this writing (June 17), SpaceX is valued at $2.57 trillion, making it larger than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Broadcom, Tesla, and Meta Platforms.

The company's price action has been influenced by broader market sentiment toward high-growth technology and AI infrastructure plays. Capacity deals with Anthropic and Google have positioned SpaceX as an emerging enabler of AI data center buildouts.

These developments, alongside progress in the core rocket launch and satellite businesses, have supported the upward movement in SpaceX's stock price and the corresponding increase in perceived valuation. Smart investors are taking note of how these factors are collectively propelling the company's valuation to new heights in a relatively short span since going public.

Should you invest in SpaceX stock right now?

Despite the temptation to chase SpaceX stock, the most sophisticated investors are currently refraining from meaningful purchases, instead waiting for more favorable conditions.

Smart investors are focused on SpaceX's upcoming earnings reports as a public company. These events will provide essential data on the company's financial health, including profit margins across its segments, as well as forward-looking comments from management that could either validate or temper current valuations.

Furthermore, expectations around additional traction in AI infrastructure could introduce new catalysts or, conversely, highlight areas that need further development and proof-of-concept. Compounding these cautions is the impending expiration of lock-up periods for early shareholders and insiders. Once these agreements expire, it's highly likely to lead to increased selling pressure and share availability in the open market.

The anticipated rise in outstanding shares could create attractive buying opportunities at more reasonable valuations in the coming months. By remaining patient and disciplined, investors can position themselves to enter SpaceX stock at price points that better balance risk and reward -- ultimately avoiding the pitfalls of chasing momentum during the inevitable volatile period immediately following a high-profile listing.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Space Exploration Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,040!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,256,076!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 18, 2026.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.