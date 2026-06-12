SpaceX Just Went Public at $2.1 Trillion. Here's Where History Says the Stock Will Be in 1 Year.

Key Points

SpaceX stock was priced at $135 for the IPO, but shares opened on the Nasdaq much higher.

With a market cap of $2.1 trillion, SpaceX is one of the most valuable companies in the world.

While the stock has a lot of momentum right now, history suggests further upside could be limited for a bit.

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The time has finally come. On Friday, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) -- popularly known as SpaceX -- hit the Nasdaq. While the offering price remained fixed at $135 per share, shares had popped by 25% to about $175 as of 2:30 p.m. ET on the initial public offering (IPO) day. It closed the session at $160.95.

At this point, SpaceX's market capitalization is about $2.1 trillion -- making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. Clearly, retail and institutional investors alike rushed in with overwhelming enthusiasm once the stock hit the public exchanges.

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Candidly, this kind of momentum is not uncommon for hot IPO stocks. In SpaceX's case, the day-one surge reflected broad confidence in the company's leadership across space exploration, satellite networks, and the emerging artificial intelligence (AI) business.

The question smart investors are asking is whether or not SpaceX stock can maintain its premium valuation. History offers a strikingly clear answer.

Why do IPO stocks pop when they first start trading?

When it comes to IPOs, investors can be particularly eager to secure early positions in what they perceive as a category-defining business. A double-digit percentage opening-day gain is a strong signal that demand significantly exceeded the volume available shares at the offering price.

Strong debuts frequently occur with innovative, high-profile companies that capture public imagination. SpaceX has done that in spades. Yet smart investors understand that early momentum does not always translate into smooth sailing down the road. Rather, extreme valuation expansion often creates elevated expectations that amplify volatility.

These patterns underscore how IPO pricing and early trading behavior serve as real-time gauges of collective optimism as opposed to reliable evidence of a company's sustained value creation.

A look at IPO stocks after one year of trading

Brad Gerstner is one of the most lauded investors in Silicon Valley. He's been an early backer of numerous unicorns in the tech space -- most recently, leading Anthropic's $65 billion Series H financing round. Gerstner's firm, Altimeter, recently published an insightful graphic that illustrates the returns of high-profile IPO stocks during different periods after they listed. Historical records of public listings comparable to SpaceX's paint a mixed picture.

Across the 30 companies in Altimeter's report, the median 12-month return was negative 9% while the average return was 14%. Less than half of the stocks in the cohort generated a positive return one year after going public.

This distribution highlights that gains tend to cluster among a smaller number of standout businesses. Perhaps even more telling is the year-one maximum drawdown data, which captures the deepest interim declines from peak prices. Most companies on the list experienced drawdowns of at least 40%, with the median and average drops both hovering around 55%.

Some specific cases highlight the range of outcomes. Palantir Technologies delivered a jaw-dropping 153% return at the 12-month mark, yet suffered a 53% drawdown at one point during that year. More recently, CoreWeave generated an 87% gain, but along the way endured a 65% decline.

By contrast, when Facebook (now Meta Platforms) went public in 2012, the stock declined by 31% over its first 12 months of trading and had a 54% maximum drawdown. Meanwhile, Uber fell 21%, with a drop of 68% at one point.

Taken together, these examples demonstrate that one-year performance post-IPO often varies widely, and that the most consistent feature of such stocks is volatility.

Where will SpaceX stock be trading in one year?

While nobody can say for certain where SpaceX stock will be trading next summer, applying the patterns explored above suggests its trajectory will likely combine meaningful upside potential with substantial interim swings likely to occur between earnings reports.

Given the company's innovative profile and the strong share demand, SpaceX could behave more like long-term outperformers such as Palantir, Meta, or CrowdStrike.

At the same time, the whole data set clearly indicates that nearly all comparable IPOs experience meaningful drawdowns from their peak prices within the first year of trading. With that in mind, smart investors should anticipate periods of sharp reversals even if the longer-term direction remains positive.

With only a small minority of recent high-profile tech IPOs in positive territory after one year of trading, the prudent outlook should center on volatility rather than steady, linear appreciation. Fundamentals, execution on key projects -- especially in AI -- and broader macro conditions will ultimately shape SpaceX's outcome. Above all else, history shows that a strong debut alone does not shield any stock from meaningful corrections along the way.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Meta Platforms and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike, Meta Platforms, Palantir Technologies, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.