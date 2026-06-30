SpaceX Just Raised $25 Billion in a Debt Sale. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

SpaceX borrowed $25 billion to refinance acquisition-related borrowing and fund future AI infrastructure investments.

Massive bond demand showed lender confidence, but equity investors are focused on debt, valuation, and execution risks.

The stock's sell-off highlights one key question: Can AI investments generate returns that justify SpaceX's premium valuation?

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

Less than two weeks after its initial public offering (IPO), Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, went back to the capital markets. This time through debt. On June 22, the company priced its inaugural bond offering of $25 billion -- the largest investment-grade bond sale of the year -- after reportedly receiving $90 billion in orders from institutional buyers. The demand was real. The implications are worth understanding.

What SpaceX actually did

SpaceX raised $25 billion through five tranches of senior unsecured notes, with maturities ranging from 2031 to 2056 and interest rates spanning 5.35% to 6.65%, locking in decades of additional debt obligations.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The notes are unsecured obligations that rank equally with all other existing and future unsubordinated debt. Unsecured means bondholders have no specific claim on any SpaceX asset -- no rockets, no satellites, no Starlink infrastructure -- if the company faces financial stress. They stand in line with every other creditor.

The primary use of proceeds will be to repay the $20 billion bridge loan SpaceX took out in March when it absorbed xAI and X. The remainder will go to general corporate purposes, which means Starship development, Starlink expansion, and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Why the stock fell

On June 22, the day SpaceX announced the bond sale, shares dropped 16.4%.

CNBC the next day reported the $90 billion in demand. Two things explain that gap between bond demand and stock performance.

First, the bond market priced in risk that the equity market hadn't yet fully acknowledged. The 2036 tranche is priced 1.4 percentage points above U.S. Treasury yields -- roughly 0.4 percentage points wider than the average spread on comparably rated BBB debt. In plain terms, bond investors required a premium to own SpaceX debt over similarly rated companies. That premium is the market's way of saying the SpaceX story carries more execution risk than a typical investment-grade issuer.

Second, the bond sale confirmed something the IPO prospectus had disclosed, but the retail investor frenzy had glossed over: SpaceX needed the money. This company that just raised $86 billion in an IPO and then borrowed $25 billion more within two weeks carries $29 billion in long-term debt before it has built a single revenue-generating AI data center. CFRA analyst Keith Snyder put it directly in an interview with Yahoo! Finance: "They need to invest every dollar as efficiently as possible."

What this means for long-term investors

The bond sale itself is not a red flag. It is standard capital structure management -- using long-dated, lower-cost debt to refinance a short-term bridge loan before it matures in September 2027. Companies like Amazon and Microsoft have used the same playbook to fund infrastructure at scale.

The question for SpaceX investors isn't whether the company is able to borrow -- $90 billion in bond orders confirmed it is. The question is whether the AI infrastructure it is building with that borrowed capital will generate the returns needed to justify a stock that, even after its recent sell-off, still trades at more than 100 times trailing revenue. Some analysts have a $250 price target on the stock that closed Monday at $164. Others have a $310 target. The range is wide, which reflects how genuinely uncertain this business model is at its current scale.

What the bond sale clarified for me is the version of SpaceX investors are buying: not a rocket company that became profitable and then expanded into AI, but an AI-infrastructure conglomerate that happens to own the most successful launch business ever built, carrying debt it will repay through 2056.

Here's my take: The debt load and execution uncertainty are real, and anyone treating SpaceX like a sure thing is ignoring what the bond market already priced in. But for investors with a long horizon, the sell-off toward IPO prices may be the entry point worth building a position around -- one layer at a time.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Space Exploration Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,890!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,196,664!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 902% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.