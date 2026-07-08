SpaceX Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition Yet. Here's What It Means for the Stock.

Key Points

Space Exploration Technologies, aka SpaceX, recently announced plans to acquire Anysphere, the developer of AI coding platform Cursor, for $60 billion.

This deal could prove to be a game changer for SpaceX's xAI ecosystem.

While it could serve as a long-term catalyst, don't expect this still-pending transaction to have a big impact on SpaceX stock anytime soon.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

Just weeks after its initial public offering, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), aka SpaceX, announced a major acquisition. The Elon Musk-founded space exploration and artificial intelligence (AI) company announced a further pivot toward the latter trend with its plans to acquire Anysphere, the developer of AI coding platform Cursor, in a $60 billion all-stock deal.

So far, this announcement has had a limited impact on SpaceX's stock performance. Shares were pulling back around the announcement and just after, but have started to bounce back of late. Let's take a closer look and see what a deal could mean for SpaceX, which is arguably as much an AI stock as it is a space stock.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Why SpaceX "had" to buy Cursor

After exercising an option back in April, before it went public, SpaceX became obligated either to acquire Anysphere for $60 billion or else pay it a $1.5 billion termination fee and provide it with $8.5 billion in computing resources.

But while SpaceX may have been more or less "obligated" to buy Cursor, the price tag may be far more reasonable than it appears at first glance. Given the rich valuation of SpaceX stock, even after its pullback, financing this as an all-stock deal costs existing investors fairly little in terms of dilution. Even if SpaceX prices the Cursor acquisition at its current stock price of around $164 per share, rather than the $200 per share or more it was trading at last month, that would mean a 365.9 million increase in the share count.

Considering SpaceX's current diluted share count of just under 13.2 billion, this means dilution of less than 3%. Having said that, while Cursor's acquisition price may seem like small potatoes compared to the company's more than $2 trillion valuation, it could have a tremendous impact on SpaceX's status as an AI contender.

A potential game changer, but it's still early

Once the acquisition closes later this year, SpaceX can begin integrating Cursor's AI coding tool into its own xAI platform. In turn, this could make xAI a more formidable contender against competitors such as Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT. Still, while it's a potential game changer, expect this deal to have a limited impact on the narrative for now.

Why? For one thing, the deal's closing is months away, after which it will take time for SpaceX to integrate Cursor into its existing xAI ecosystem. Like other AI start-ups, Cursor also remains unprofitable. In the immediate term, this business will only add to SpaceX's overall losses. Moreover, even as this platform is one of the main names in the AI coding space and currently has reached over $2 billion in annual recurring revenue, the competition is heating up as rivals like Anthropic scale up their own AI coding products.

In light of all this, count on catalysts related to other key SpaceX assets and projects, like Starlink and Starship, to have a greater impact on the stock's performance for a while. Right now, SpaceX remains extremely pricey, trading at over 820 times estimated 2027 earnings. As such, you may want to wait for shares to become much cheaper or for further bullish developments to emerge before you consider buying.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Space Exploration Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,200,223!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 8, 2026.

Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.