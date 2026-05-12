SpaceX Just Hit an All-Time High in Private-Market Trading -- but History Stands Ready to Inject a Dose of Reality

Key Points

SpaceX just soared to a record valuation of $1.51 trillion on Forge Global's secondary market for private companies.

Though SpaceX is generating significant retail investor interest, history shows that blockbuster initial public offerings (IPOs) are often duds out of the starting gate.

Additionally, one time-tested valuation metric foreshadows trouble for Elon Musk's presumed-to-be trillion-dollar IPO.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

Although the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) vaulted to new highs on May 8, this wasn't the only history made on Wall Street last week.

The stock market's largest projected initial public offering (IPO), Elon Musk's SpaceX, hit an all-time high on private market trading platform Forge Global, which was acquired in early March by Charles Schwab. The $634.05 closing price per share for SpaceX stock on Forge's secondary marketplace represents a 215% increase over the trailing 12 months and values the company at $1.51 trillion.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But the retail investor buzz surrounding SpaceX suggests Musk and underwriters could push for a $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion valuation and a $75 billion capital raise. For context, oil and gas giant Saudi Aramco currently holds the title of largest IPO, with a $29.4 billion capital raise in December 2019.

While it's easy to get excited about a company at the forefront of two of the largest addressable markets on the planet, artificial intelligence (AI) and the space economy, history stands ready to inject a dose of reality.

History implies a rude awakening for SpaceX IPO investors

Statistically speaking, some of the stock market's biggest IPOs in history have been duds after crossing the starting line. Including Saudi Aramco, which isn't traded in the U.S., investors have witnessed several brand-name companies go public since the late 1990s, including Facebook (now Meta Platforms), General Motors, Alibaba Group, Visa, and United Parcel Service.

Visa is the only stock listed above that delivered for its early investors, with its shares rallying 23% six months after its debut. Meanwhile, shares of Facebook (Meta) plummeted 38% over six months, with Saudi Aramco declining by 15% over the same timeline. The average six-month post-IPO swoon for brand-name companies is roughly 10%, signaling that investors' expectations are consistently too high.

History hasn't been particularly kind to companies with premium valuations, either.

SPACEX HAS OFFICIALLY FILED FOR AN IPO.



SpaceX Revenue -- $15B, targeting a $1.75T valuation$META Revenue -- $200B, currently at a $1.45T valuation



Are you buying the SpaceX IPO? -- amit (@amitisinvesting) April 1, 2026

Since the advent and proliferation of the internet in the mid-1990s, companies at the forefront of these innovations have often hit a ceiling at price-to-sales (P/S) ratios ranging from 30 to 45 (with some wiggle room at each end). For instance, Microsoft, Amazon, and Cisco Systems all peaked within or around this P/S ratio range during the dot-com bubble.

As of this writing on May 9, SpaceX has yet to make its registration statement (S-1 filing) public, so we don't know precisely how much revenue the sum of its parts, including AI start-up xAI and social media platform X, has brought in. However, prior to merging with xAI earlier this year, Reuters reported that SpaceX generated $15 billion to $16 billion in sales last year.

Based on Forge's secondary-market valuation, SpaceX is trading at roughly 100 times its sales in 2025. While this figure might come down a bit once xAI and X factor into the mix, it's pretty clear that SpaceX's P/S ratio will be well above the line in the sand of 30 that typically denotes a bubble.

Retail investors who chase the SpaceX IPO early are likely to be sorely disappointed.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2026.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sean Williams has positions in Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Cisco Systems, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, United Parcel Service, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group, Charles Schwab, and General Motors and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.