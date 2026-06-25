SpaceX Just Created an $82 Billion Opportunity -- and No One Is Talking About It

Key Points

SpaceX's core businesses are its rocket-launching operation and its satellite broadband service.

Over the last year, it spent billions of dollars procuring GPUs from Nvidia.

The company is leasing some of its computing capacity to Anthropic, Google Cloud, and Reflection AI.

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Explosive growth in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving an expanding need for specialized computing resources, and traditional cloud infrastructure providers are struggling to supply those resources in sufficient quantity. Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) -- which is best known for its reusable rockets and its Starlink satellite network -- is aggressively expanding beyond the aerospace sector and into the world of accelerated computing capacity.

Through a series of targeted investments and strategic partnerships, SpaceX (as the company is known) is positioning itself to supply access to high-performance GPU clusters, and building a foothold in the neocloud economy.

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Why neoclouds are important for AI

Neoclouds are specialized data centers built around dense clusters of GPUs -- largely Nvidia's industry-leading processors -- rather than general-purpose servers. They streamline access to the huge parallel-processing power that's required for AI training and inference, sparing their clients the capital outlays of building and operating their own data center infrastructure. By specifically optimizing their clusters to handle AI workloads, neoclouds help accelerate model development and lower barriers to entry for smaller research teams. This is particularly useful now as there are a host of bottlenecks limiting the pace at which new data centers can be brought online.

How SpaceX is expanding its role in AI infrastructure

Over the last year, SpaceX deployed meaningful capital into AI infrastructure, buying substantial quantities of Nvidia GPUs. The company has since inked agreements to supply AI infrastructure capacity to prominent clients such as Anthropic, Alphabet's Google Cloud, and Reflection AI. The total value of those three contracts could be about $82 billion over the next three years.

Customer Contract Length Fee Per Month Total Deal Value Anthropic 36 Months $1.25 billion $45 billion Google Cloud 33 Months $920 million $30.4 billion Reflection AI 42 Months $150 million $6.3 billion

By leasing some of its capacity to external customers, SpaceX is leveraging its large-scale Colossus computing system to create a new revenue stream while simultaneously helping to address the same capacity constraints that are fueling the rise of dedicated AI cloud providers like Nebius Group and CoreWeave.

How will AI affect SpaceX's long-term direction?

The entry of SpaceX into the neocloud field means fresh competition for the established players. Its added capacity could help alleviate the market's shortages and exert downward pressure on pricing. That might benefit the hyperscalers even as it compresses profit margins for existing providers.

With that said, the AI compute market is expanding so rapidly that bringing additional capacity into the marketplace does not necessarily threaten to sap business from the incumbents. Rather, SpaceX is proving it can coexist alongside them.

Rather than a full business model pivot, SpaceX appears to be layering its AI infrastructure segment onto its existing space-focused core operation. In the long run, this will help give it a diversified business model -- one that keeps revolving around orbital technology while also generating meaningful revenues from the terrestrial boom in AI demand.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.