SpaceX IPO Priced at $135: What It Means for Investors

Key Points

A small float could help propel SpaceX stock in the near term.

However, a lot needs to happen for the stock to be a long-term winner.

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Elon Musk-backed Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, recently priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $135 a share, valuing the company at nearly $1.77 trillion. That marks the largest IPO in history and helped make Elon Musk the first trillionaire after the stock climbed 19% on its opening day.

Unlike most hot IPOs, many retail investors were able to get allocations, giving them positions at the IPO price. The question is what investors should do from here.

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While taking quick profits is an option, brokerages generally frown on it, and flipping a stock within the first 15 days makes it less likely you will get an IPO allocation in the future. With OpenAI and Anthropic potentially debuting within the next year, I would, at the very least, not quickly flip the stock.

IPOs with low floats also tend to perform well initially, since there aren't many shares to go around relative to the company's size. SpaceX's initial float was just a tad over 4%, so it has a very tight float at the moment. However, shares currently locked up will hit the market throughout 2026 and 2027. The company has a staggering 15 lockup expirations to help spread out the release of shares hitting the market.

The first lock-up expirations are likely to occur in July and August. On Aug. 20, 319 million shares, or about 2.4% of its original shares outstanding, will be released. In addition, 911.5 million shares, or nearly 7% of its original shares outstanding, will be released two days after its first earnings report. Morningstar currently predicts that this will occur in late July or early August. These lock-up expirations could cause selling pressure, though SpaceX has spread them out to help mitigate it.

The stock's long-term outlook

Moving beyond the near-term dynamics, the biggest question on investors' minds is SpaceX's long-term potential.

The company currently has three segments. Its space segment, which comprises its rocket launch and payload business, generated $4.1 billion in revenue last year and posted an operating loss of $657 million. While the business is not profitable, it is a launching pad for future growth and also feeds into its Starlink satellite internet business. By developing reusable rockets, the company now has a cost advantage in rocket launches.

SpaceX's only profitable business, meanwhile, is Starlink. It produced $11.4 billion in revenue last year and $4.4 billion in operating income. This is an attractive recurring-revenue operation that has been seeing strong growth, with its user base growing from 2.3 million subscribers in 2023 to 10.3 million in the first quarter of 2026. It could see some increased competition and pricing pressure from Amazon LEO, although Amazon has had some struggles getting its satellites launched.

SpaceX's final segment is its artificial intelligence (AI) business, which it acquired through its merger with xAI. This business includes its wholesale AI compute infrastructure, social media site X (formerly Twitter), and its large language model (LLM) offering Grok. It generated $3.2 billion in 2025 revenue in 2025 and a $6.4 billion loss. However, SpaceX sees this business as having a total addressable market of $26.5 trillion.

The company's big plan is to build and operate AI data centers in space. The huge advantage is that they can be solar-powered and that space has near-constant sunlight, saving on energy costs. However, several technical issues need to be solved first, including protecting chips from cosmic radiation, developing a cooling system that can operate in a space vacuum, and covering the cost of addressing any issues and maintenance.

Musk has predicted that SpaceX could generate $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030, but he has a long, well-documented history of overpromising and optimistic forecasts that have failed to materialize. With the stock's valuation largely based on these hopeful ambitions, I'd view it as highly speculative and one I wouldn't want to own for the long haul at these valuations.

For more on the stock, check out Motley Fool's "7 Things Every Investor Should Know Ahead of the SpaceX IPO."

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Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.