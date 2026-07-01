SpaceX IPO Locks Up Musk's Wealth in Equity. Here's What That Signals About the Company's Cash Strategy.

Key Points

Elon Musk's SpaceX shares are locked until 366 days after the IPO date.

This extended lockup period could help protect the company's stock price and reputation, allowing it to better finance expenses with equity and debt.

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Elon Musk is the largest shareholder of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, with about a 42% stake. He also holds 82% of the voting power through ownership of Class B shares, effectively giving him full control of the leading space company.

While most SpaceX insiders can start selling their shares this year, Musk and certain other significant investors are subject to an extended lockup period. This structure is a positive sign for the company's shareholders and reveals aspects of SpaceX's financing strategy.

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How SpaceX's lockup period works

IPOs have traditionally had 180-day lockup periods during which insiders can't sell their shares. SpaceX took a different approach to spread out insider selling and avoid a single selling period that causes a sharp decline in the stock price.

Insiders can sell up to 20% of their shares on the second full trading day after SpaceX releases its Q2 2026 earnings report, plus an additional 10% if the stock meets a performance trigger. Additional percentages unlock across six more selling windows that end 180 days after the IPO date.

Musk's shares are locked for a full year. The earliest he can sell is 366 days after the IPO. An extended lockup period is rarely a bad thing, as it shows that the founder and largest shareholder has skin in the game.

In fairness, even when Musk can sell his shares, he can't exactly cash out. That would send the stock price into a tailspin. But the lockup ensures that Musk and other significant investors must wait until the company has been trading for a year before making any moves.

What does this signal about SpaceX's cash strategy?

SpaceX is spending heavily, and its extended lockup period indicates that it plans to continue using equity and debt to finance major expenses. A lockup is a mechanism for protecting the stock price and the company's reputation. A founder selling shares as soon as possible shows a lack of confidence, which can sink the stock and make the market see the company as a risky bet. SpaceX will then have less buying power when issuing equity and pay higher rates when taking on debt.

SpaceX has already used both these financing methods since going public. On June 16, it announced an agreement to buy Cursor, an AI coding company, for $60 billion in an all-stock deal. On June 22, it held a $25 billion bond sale to repay the bridge loan it used to buy xAI earlier this year.

However, this cash strategy is also by necessity because SpaceX is unprofitable. It reported a net loss of $4.9 billion in 2025, and free cash flow was -$9.1 billion in Q1 2026. Although the lockup period is somewhat reassuring, buying SpaceX stock remains extremely risky, especially given its market cap of $2.2 trillion (as of June 29). You may want to wait for the next couple of earnings reports to see what kind of cash it's bringing in before considering an investment.

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Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.