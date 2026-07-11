SpaceX IPO Lock-Up Period: A Golden Buying Opportunity or a Liquidity Trap?

Key Points

IPO insiders ordinarily have to wait 180 days before selling their shares.

SpaceX insiders won't.

Periodic waves of selling will begin in less than two months.

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Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock has taken investors on a rollercoaster ride since its June 12 IPO.

Debuting at $150 a share -- $15 above its supposed IPO price -- shares of Elon Musk's space-and-artificial intelligence venture soared in their first three days of trading, delivering early investors average profits of more than 20% per day.

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Then it all came crashing down. The next seven days erased almost all the stock's post-IPO gains. After a brief bounce-back last week, SpaceX stock fell again on Monday, leaving it trading just a few bucks from where it started: $156 and change.

A second bite at a tainted apple?

Now investors must decide: Is SpaceX's full-circle trip right back to where it started a golden opportunity to buy the stock at its ground-floor price? Or is this a sort of liquidity trap, in which SpaceX insiders use voracious retail investor appetite as a source of "liquidity," providing them the cash with which to exit their own shares at a tidy profit?

Clearly, a lot of folks are hoping it's the former, with SpaceX finding its footing early this week and climbing more than 10%. I personally think it's the latter, and that you can expect to see more selling than buying in SpaceX's future.

Keep an eye on the SpaceX lockup period(s)

SpaceX held its IPO on June 12. Add the 180-day lockup period that companies typically impose on insiders and early investors selling shares post-IPO, and you'd expect little selling of SpaceX stock between now and Dec. 12, 2026 -- but this won't be the case with SpaceX.

Musk himself, and other insiders controlling a majority of SpaceX shares, have committed to not selling SpaceX shares for 366 days after the IPO. Other insiders, however, including company employees, are permitted to sell up to 20% of their shares after the company issues its second-quarter earnings report, likely in August. They're also permitted to sell up to 7% of the stock they own on each of the 70th, 90th, 105th, 120th, and 135th days post-IPO.

If you're keeping count, that'll be 55% of all shares not locked up for 366 days, now available for sale.

Plus, they can sell another 28% of their holdings after SpaceX reports its third-quarter earnings. (Now we're up to 83% of non-hold-for-a-year shares).

You may have heard, too, that if SpaceX closes 30% above its IPO price for five days out of any 10 days in a row, insiders can sell a further 10%. This is true -- but SpaceX hasn't yet hit this mark.

Even without this extra 10%, however, a majority of shares not owned by Musk and friends will potentially go up for sale significantly sooner than the usual 180-day lockup period, and periodic waves of selling will enter the market less than two months from now. As my Foolish colleague Sean Williams recently put it, "These performance- and event-based early release markers will allow insiders to use retail investors as their exit liquidity, whether they realize it or not."

I'd try if I could -- but I really couldn't put that better myself.

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.