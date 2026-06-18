The SpaceX IPO Frenzy Is Fading. Here's What That Means for Investors Watching From the Sidelines.

Key Points

SpaceX stock has been rallying hard since its IPO last week.

On June 17, SpaceX stock finally pulled back after successive days of price appreciation.

Assets closely linked to Elon Musk tend to follow similar momentum patterns.

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The debut of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) on the Nasdaq has been nothing short of eventful. While SpaceX stock opened at $150 on its initial public offering (IPO) day, shares quickly surged as high as 50% in the days that followed. This impressive run reflects strong investor enthusiasm for SpaceX's pioneering work across reusable rocketry, low-orbit satellites, and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

However, SpaceX's rally came to a modest halt on June 17, with shares declining roughly 3% as of midday trading. This is the first such dip since last week's offering. The sell-off prompts a closer examination of what SpaceX's pullback signifies and how it might influence the stock's trajectory. Notably, it also highlights patterns in other assets tied to SpaceX's visionary leader, Elon Musk.

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What do stock dips reveal about investor sentiment?

The slight drop in SpaceX stock stands out not for its magnitude but because it interrupts a flawless streak of gains following the IPO. After a high-profile IPO, initial trading often features euphoric buying that propels valuations higher with each passing trading session. When these patterns break, it can signal that the market is beginning to adopt a more balanced view or that investors are securing profits after an abnormally rapid price appreciation.

For SpaceX, the sell-off could mean the initial excitement surrounding the IPO has started normalizing. A break in momentum is frequently an indicator that a stock may be entering a phase of consolidation rather than continued ascent -- even if shares remain well above their opening level.

Examining the momentum characteristics of Musk-linked assets

Assets linked to Elon Musk tend to trade in a distinctly narrative-driven environment. What I mean by that is price action often hinges more on stories, media coverage, and investor sentiment as opposed to conventional financial benchmarks.

In particular, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are two assets whose prices have exhibited extreme volatility following comments or social media posts made by Musk. Taking this one step further, both Tesla stock and Dogecoin tend to witness successive days of gains reinforcing one another as buying interest builds on itself. With that said, both assets also experience periods of accelerating decline once selling pressure takes hold.

While the sample size is clearly insignificant, SpaceX stock may already be sharing this association -- rendering its price movements highly sensitive to the tone of public discourse or the latest catalyst that shapes perception.

Where is SpaceX stock headed from here?

Investors who have remained on the sidelines since the SpaceX IPO may want to treat this decline as a barometer rather than an isolated event. Given the established tendency of Musk-linked assets to follow successive momentum patterns, this dip in SpaceX stock could be the start of a reversion toward the IPO price or even lower.

Although SpaceX stock is still nearly 30% above its opening level, the break in the upward streak underscores how quickly narrative-driven stocks can correct. Investors should watch for confirmation of SpaceX's new direction, whether through continued selling pressure or a swift rebound. Most importantly, smart investors should weigh SpaceX's elevated volatility before committing capital.

In unpredictable environments that lack tangible positive developments, exercising patience and paying close attention to evolving storylines will prove more valuable than chasing prices on either side of the stock.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.