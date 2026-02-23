A SpaceX IPO Is Coming, but You Don't Have to Wait. Here's How Retail Investors Can Buy SpaceX Shares Right Now.

Key Points

SpaceX is looking to go public this year.

The space and satellite giant is also just merged with Elon Musk's AI company xAI.

Here's how stock market investors can gain exposure to SpaceX without waiting.

10 stocks we like better than EchoStar ›

2026 could be a massive year for initial public offerings, with AI leaders OpenAI and Anthropic considering public market debuts, along with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

SpaceX has been in the news a lot recently. A Feb. 2 blog post from Elon Musk announced a private markets merger between SpaceX and xAI, Musk's AI company, along with Musk's description of his intention to launch AI data centers in space.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The merger was reportedly made at a valuation of $1.25 trillion, with SpaceX valued at $1 trillion and xAI valued at $250 billion. Meanwhile, news reports claim the company is aiming for a $1.5 trillion valuation for its upcoming IPO.

Investors may be excited to jump on the SpaceX-xAI train once shares hit the market. But as it turns out, you don't have to wait for the IPO to buy into this game-changing company.

Want SpaceX today? Buy EchoStar

While some diversified exchange-traded funds currently have exposure to SpaceX as part of a diverse portfolio, the publicly traded stock EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) is the best way to concentrate a bet on SpaceX's success.

One year ago, EchoStar was merely a mid-cap telecom company that appeared to be in trouble. The company owned the DISH TV and SLING TV satellite cable companies, which are a declining business, along with the Boost mobile wireless company, which is growing, but unprofitable and relatively tiny. EchoStar also offers satellite broadband under its Hughes brand, but that, too, appears to be a small and declining business.

However, things changed rapidly for EchoStar when it decided -- possibly under pressure from the Trump Administration -- to sell the valuable wireless spectrum assets it had accumulated over many years.

Investors either weren't expecting EchoStar to sell these assets or didn't realize their value, because these sales completely transformed the company, and the stock has subsequently more than quadrupled. In August, EchoStar agreed to sell AT&T (NYSE: T) $22.65 billion worth of spectrum, and followed that up with a $19 billion sale of spectrum to SpaceX, of which $8.5 billion of the sale came in the form of SpaceX stock. EchoStar followed that up with another smaller $2.6 billion spectrum sale to SpaceX, for which it received the entire $2.6 billion in SpaceX stock.

Although EchoStar has sold most of its spectrum, which it plans to license for its current satellite and wireless businesses, EchoStar still has a bit more spectrum to sell. While it's difficult to ascribe an exact value to that spectrum, some analysts believe bidders will be "aggressive" in paying up for these scarce assets.

How much of EchoStar's value is now SpaceX?

When these transactions close, EchoStar will have $24.1 billion in cash against $13.4 billion in debt, with another $2 billion in interest coverage coming from SpaceX as part of its $19 billion deal. So, one might say that EchoStar has basically $12.7 billion in net cash. On top of that, EchoStar also has additional spectrum of unknown value.

Then, of course, EchoStar acquired $11.1 billion in SpaceX stock at some unknown valuation. But investors can still make an educated guess as to what those shares are worth today.

Just before and just after these transactions, the financial media reported SpaceX's valuation at $400 billion in July and then $800 billion late last year. In July, the Wall Street Journal reported on a potential SpaceX employee stock sale at a valuation of around $400 billion. But in early December, the WSJ also reported SpaceX's CFO had told investors the company was looking to raise money in a funding round valued at $800 billion.

EchoStar's two transactions occurred between these dates, so, for the sake of argument, let's say EchoStar acquired 2% of SpaceX at a $550 billion valuation. Add in the 20% dilution from the xAI merger, and EchoStar would own about 1.6% of the combined company, excluding any further dilution from subsequent funding rounds. 1.6% of SpaceX's recent $1.25 trillion valuation would make EchoStar's stake worth $20 billion.

EchoStar's market cap is worth about $32 billion today -- almost exactly equal to that $20 billion plus EchoStar's net cash.

Most of EchoStar appears to be SpaceX, and it could be at a discounted price

Assuming these estimates are in the ballpark of correct, it appears that SpaceX accounts for roughly 62.5% of EchoStar's value at current prices. Meanwhile, EchoStar investors are also getting $12.7 billion in cash, along with some additional spectrum and the satellite TV, broadband, and mobile wireless businesses, valued essentially at nothing.

In the third quarter, EchoStar's leadership formed EchoStar Capital, which will invest EchoStar's net cash into technology, media, and telecom businesses that may or may not be related to its core telecom businesses.

Assuming EchoStar's managers can create value from all that cash, not only would buying EchoStar stock today give one exposure to SpaceX, but EchoStar investors may also be getting a big discount on the sum of EchoStar's parts -- that is, provided SpaceX lives up to its lofty trillion-plus valuation in the future.

Should you buy stock in EchoStar right now?

Before you buy stock in EchoStar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and EchoStar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.