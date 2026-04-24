The SpaceX IPO Is Coming. These Are the Stocks That Stand to Profit Most.

Key Points

Rocket Lab reached more than $600 million in revenue last year.

Planet Labs' backlog grew 79% to $900 million.

Both companies are proving that the space economy is lucrative and growing.

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The most anticipated IPO of the decade is happening. SpaceX recently confidentially filed to go public, and its valuation could exceed $2 trillion by the time of the IPO. Investor and public interest in space is high right now, which suggests SpaceX's IPO will have a ripple effect. Two beneficiaries of this enthusiasm are likely to be Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) and Planet Labs (NYSE: PL).

The SpaceX IPO is a milestone for the burgeoning space economy. As immense amounts of capital flow into these nascent economic and cosmic endeavors, money will naturally flow to competitors and adjacent companies.

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Rocket Lab is taking off

Rocket Lab is a vertically integrated, end-to-end space company. It posted record revenue in 2025, reaching $602 million and growing 38% year over year. Proving that space enthusiasm is not just a trend but also moneymaking, Rocket Lab's backlog also exploded to $1.85 billion, a 73% year-over-year increase. Rocket Lab's stock has risen more than 370% in the past 12 months.

Planet Labs has a lucrative view from space

Planet Labs is a bit different in what it offers. The Earth-observation category has many applicable use cases across business, government, and research. The company's high-frequency imaging and data analytics are widely useful and commercially viable. Planet Labs has a massive backlog and growing revenue as well. For fiscal year 2026, Planet Labs achieved record revenue of $306 million and saw its backlog grow 79% to $900 million.

Planet Lab's stock has risen more than 100% since the start of 2026.

The commercial space industry is really beginning to take shape, and SpaceX won't be the only winner. Well-positioned companies like Rocket Lab and Planet Labs could see their stocks launch higher. Both companies are far more than cool science projects. They are innovative businesses for a future no longer beholden to gravity.

Should you buy stock in Rocket Lab right now?

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Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Planet Labs PBC and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.