SpaceX IPO Access Could Fuel Robinhood's Next Growth Phase

Robinhood Markets HOOD stands to be one of the clearest beneficiaries of SpaceX’s planned IPO, becoming available through retail investing platforms. While the listing itself is a milestone for SpaceX, its inclusion on Robinhood’s IPO Access platform could serve as a powerful catalyst for customer acquisition and engagement for the brokerage.



SpaceX is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq around June 12 at an IPO price of $135. Robinhood customers will be able to submit non-binding indications of interest through IPO Access, with no minimum account balance required. This reinforces the company’s core brand promise of democratizing finance.



An IPO like SpaceX could attract existing users and prospective customers, encouraging account openings, cash deposits and higher app engagement. The benefits could extend beyond a short-term lift in trading volumes after the listing or increased cash balances ahead of allocation. Once investors are on the platform, Robinhood has an opportunity to deepen relationships through cross-selling across margin, options trading, retirement accounts and premium services such as Robinhood Gold.



That matters because Robinhood’s growth increasingly depends on expanding wallet share, not just adding funded accounts. At the end of the first quarter, the company had 27.4 million funded customers, net deposits of almost $18 billion and $307 billion in total platform assets. A high-profile IPO could help sustain that momentum while giving users more reasons to keep assets within the Robinhood ecosystem.



The SpaceX offering also strengthens Robinhood’s broader push into private-market and early-stage access. Alongside products such as Robinhood Ventures Fund I and its efforts around real-world assets, SpaceX gives the company a highly visible proof point that retail investors now have a larger seat at the IPO table. While IPO allocation size and investor risks remain important considerations, SpaceX’s retail availability is expected to become a powerful customer-acquisition and retention event for Robinhood, supporting near-term activity and long-term platform loyalty.

How Are Robinhood’s Peers Expanding Cross-Selling Opportunities?

Two close peers of HOOD are Charles Schwab SCHW and Interactive Brokers Group IBKR.



Schwab is expanding wallet share by cross-selling wealth management, advisory, banking, lending, retirement and asset management solutions to its brokerage clients. This broadens Schwab’s revenues across fees, net interest income and financial services, deepening relationships and reducing trading dependence.



Interactive Brokers is similarly expanding cross-selling opportunities throughglobal marketaccess, high-yield cash balances, securities lending, institutional services, retirement accounts and advisor solutions. Interactive Brokers’ technology-driven platform supports scalable monetization across retail, professional and institutional clients.

HOOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

So far this year, Robinhood shares have plunged 21.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 0.8%.



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HOOD shares are currently trading at a premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 8.90X compared with the industry average of 3.16X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. The trend is likely to reverse next year, with earnings expected to jump 34.5%. In the past week, earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised higher to $1.85 and $2.49 per share, respectively.



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HOOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.