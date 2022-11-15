Companies
AMZN

SpaceX in fundraising talks at $150 bln valuation - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

November 15, 2022 — 01:26 pm EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details from the report

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX is in talks to raise funding in a round that would value the rocket-launch and satellite company at more than $150 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The transaction being discussed represents a jump from the $125 billion valuation the company commanded earlier this year, according to the report.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SpaceX's shares are being offered at each for about $85, the Bloomberg report said.

Investors may buy new shares in SpaceX at the same time employees sell via a private placement, or tender offer, at the same valuation, the report added.

SpaceX competes with Amazon.com AMZN.O founder Jeff Bezos's space venture Blue Origin and billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic SPCE.N in the burgeoning constellation of commercial rocket ventures.

Starlink is SpaceX's growing network of thousands of internet satellites.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
SPCE
TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.