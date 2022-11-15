SpaceX in fundraising talks at $150 bln valuation - Bloomberg News

Adds details from the report

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX is in talks to raise funding in a round that would value the rocket-launch and satellite company at more than $150 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The transaction being discussed represents a jump from the $125 billion valuation the company commanded earlier this year, according to the report.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SpaceX's shares are being offered at each for about $85, the Bloomberg report said.

Investors may buy new shares in SpaceX at the same time employees sell via a private placement, or tender offer, at the same valuation, the report added.

SpaceX competes with Amazon.com AMZN.O founder Jeff Bezos's space venture Blue Origin and billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic SPCE.N in the burgeoning constellation of commercial rocket ventures.

Starlink is SpaceX's growing network of thousands of internet satellites.

