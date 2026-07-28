SpaceX Has Nosedived 50% From Its All-Time High, and It May Realistically Lose Another 50% Before Its Valuation Makes Any Sense

Key Points

Although SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) rewrote Wall Street's record books, the company's shares have now lost half their value.

Reality has begun to set in, with Elon Musk's company having a lot to prove from an operating and valuation standpoint.

Moreover, investors have consistently overestimated the adoption timeline of every game-changing technology for more than three decades.

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On June 12, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) and space infrastructure conglomerate rewrote Wall Street's record books. Including the underwriters' overallotment, Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) (NASDAQ: SPCX) raised $85.7 billion and vaulted to a valuation of nearly $3 trillion just days after its initial public offering (IPO).

But this initial buzz has quickly faded. Since peaking at $225.64 per share on June 16, SpaceX shares have plunged roughly 50% to $113.37 (its after-hours closing price on July 24).

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Statistically, the average year-one max drawdown in technology-driven IPOs over the last 14 years is 55%, according to data from Truist Financial. Thus far, SpaceX is par for the course. However, history suggests that things may get considerably worse before they have any chance of turning around.

SpaceX's IPO-mania has faded away

Aside from the buzz of going public, SpaceX's stock was initially driven by newly amended rules that allowed for its early inclusion in the Nasdaq-100, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000. Investors piled in with the expectation that passive/index funds would spend tens of billions of dollars purchasing SpaceX shares.

Unfortunately, reality is beginning to set in. Musk's trillion-dollar AI and space giant is set to report its quarterly operating results on Aug. 4. While AI start-up xAI has landed a few notable compute deals, SpaceX isn't particularly close to recurring profits, nor has it yet established that its operations are sustainable.

Great look at the SpaceX shares unlock schedule as well as the potential passive buying schedule from @JSeyff @FrancisSharoon Depending on the early post-IPO returns, this could really play with and disperse the returns of "passive" funds (which is why there's arguably no such... pic.twitter.com/KOuEkJlngF -- Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) May 28, 2026

Additionally, some early release-eligible insiders (high-ranking executives, board members, and early investors) can begin selling some of their shares two trading days after SpaceX reports its quarterly results. SpaceX's accelerated and staggered share unlock schedule may be nothing more than a massive wealth transfer from retail investors to insiders.

Valuation concerns are also clearly in the picture. Even after a 50% drawdown from its all-time high, SpaceX is trading at an estimated 38 times forecast sales this year. No company at the forefront of any game-changing trend (let alone two: AI and the space economy) has ever sustained a price-to-sales ratio above 30 for any considerable period.

Historical precedent suggests SpaceX can lose another 50%

However, history might just be the most glaring issue for SpaceX.

Although AI is the hottest technological trend since the advent and proliferation of the internet in the mid-1990s, we've witnessed every next-big-thing technology for more than three decades navigate a bubble-bursting event. This is to say that investors have persistently overshot the adoption and/or optimization timeline of every game-changing technology for decades -- and there's no reason to believe AI is an exception.

Stock market bubbles throughout history...



AI stocks now ~40% of the market. pic.twitter.com/RxSAh09k6F -- Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) May 8, 2026

SpaceX securing significant compute deals from Alphabet and Anthropic demonstrates that AI doesn't have an adoption issue. But we're likely several years away from businesses optimizing AI solutions to boost their sales and profits. It took until after the dot-com bubble burst before internet-driven companies understood how to maximize this technology, and AI is likely on a similar path.

According to SpaceX's prospectus, xAI represents 93% of its estimated $28.5 trillion addressable market. If the AI bubble bursts, as history suggests it will, SpaceX will have little in the way of a foundation to fall back on.

Based on history, SpaceX could realistically lose another 50% before its valuation even comes close to making sense.

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Sean Williams has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Truist Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.