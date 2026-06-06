SpaceX Is Finally Going Public. Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment Could Get You.

Key Points

SpaceX recently set a fixed price of $135 on its IPO shares.

The company is targeting a valuation near $1.8 trillion for its initial public offering.

While SpaceX's offering price looks accessible, smart investors should be aware of a few nuances.

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SpaceX is well on its way to becoming the most anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in recent history. What most investors may not know is that the company is targeting a fixed IPO price of $135 per share.

For retail investors dreaming of owning a slice of Elon Musk's rocket company, this headline number feels equal parts concrete and accessible. However, the reality of participating in an IPO is far more nuanced.

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While fixed IPO pricing differs compared to Wall Street's typical playbook, most buyers will likely still face structural barriers that can turn even a modest $1,000 investment into something far less straightforward than it appears.

What makes a fixed IPO price unique?

Broadly speaking, IPOs rely on a process called book building. Essentially, investment banks spend time collecting indications of interest from large institutional funds and accredited investors. This helps banks set an IPO price range based on demand.

SpaceX is skipping this dance entirely, essentially declaring $135 as a "take it or leave it" price. Fixed-priced offerings provide greater transparency as they remove the possibility of last-minute price raises -- which investors most recently witnessed with Cerebras (NASDAQ: CBRS).

What does a $1,000 investment in SpaceX actually buy?

On paper, the math is straightforward: A $1,000 investment divided by $135 per share equals roughly seven shares bought. Here's the catch: $135 price is the offering price. This is the price available primarily to institutional buyers and high-net-worth individuals. These are the investors that generally receive allocations directly from IPO underwriters. In reality, most retail investors never see this price.

Once SpaceX begins trading on the Nasdaq, shares will open at whatever the market demands. In the case of high-profile offerings like this one, shares often surge higher as pent-up demand creates an immediate pop.

More realistically, a $1,000 order from a retail investor executed on day one of SpaceX's debut could easily cost much more per share than the offering price. This would shrink the actual amount of shares bought and alter the risk-reward profile of your investment. This means that SpaceX's fixed price is more of a reference point rather than a guaranteed entry price.

Can retail investors take part in the SpaceX IPO at all?

Investors should also understand that even reaching the SpaceX IPO starting line is not automatic. Each brokerage firm sets its own eligibility criteria.

For instance, Robinhood and SoFi Technologies have reputations for allowing IPO access to smaller accounts -- often with no minimum investment. By contrast, traditional custodians like Charles Schwab and Fidelity might require account minimums over $100,000 before they allow IPO orders. Being familiar with your broker's specific IPO policies is just as essential as understanding the nuances of SpaceX's $135 price.

For investors with limited capital, the decision to invest in SpaceX stock shouldn't boil down to whether a $1,000 sum can buy a handful of shares at the open price. Instead, investors need to consider whether buying SpaceX stock at the eventual market price still makes fundamental sense given the company's measurable performance to date versus its long-term ambitions.

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Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Adam Spatacco has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.