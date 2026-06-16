SpaceX Extends Historic IPO Rally: 3 Leveraged ETFs to Boost Gains

SpaceX SPCX shares surged more than 19% on Monday, their first full trading day on Wall Street, extending gains to 43% since the company's blockbuster market debut, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. The stock added another 3.5% after market on Jun 15, 2026.

IPO Raises More Than Initially Announced

The aerospace giant initially sold 555.6 million shares, raising a record $75 billion. However, SpaceX disclosed on Monday that total proceeds climbed to $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised their over-allotment, or "greenshoe," option, selling an additional 83.3 million shares.

SpaceX Towers Over Market Giants

The scale of SpaceX's valuation has caught Wall Street's attention. "Elon Musk's SPCX is already $700 billion larger than Tesla and more than twice the size of Berkshire Hathaway," research firm Bespoke Investment Group noted, as mentioned in the same Yahoo Finance article.

Retail Investors Fuel Buying Frenzy

Retail investors have played a major role in SpaceX's explosive start. According to Vanda Research, individual investors have been selling other stocks at the fastest pace since November 2023, potentially freeing up capital to buy SpaceX shares.

Meanwhile, retail purchases of space-related stocks have climbed to their highest level since December 2024, the Yahoo Finance article noted.

Major Investors Add to Positions

Institutional demand has also been robust. Veteran investor Ron Baron, a longtime supporter of Elon Musk, revealed that he purchased an additional $1 billion worth of SpaceX shares during the IPO process, bringing his firm's total stake to approximately $25 billion.

BlackRock BLK reportedly placed orders for at least $5 billion worth of SpaceX shares, while other major asset managers submitted similarly massive bids, indicating unprecedented institutional demand for the IPO, as quoted on Wall Street Journal.

Leveraged ETFs to Play

Against this backdrop, investors can consider the following SpaceX-based leveraged ETFs. These funds offer amplified exposure to the stock's daily performance.

REX Shares Launches T-REX 2X Long SpaceX Daily Target ETF (SPAX)

On June 15, 2026, REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management launched the T-REX 2X Long SpaceX Daily Target ETF (SPAX), a leveraged ETF providing 2x daily long exposure to SPCX.“Few companies have generated this much anticipation ahead of a public listing, and that demand doesn’t wait for the stock to settle in,” said Greg King, CEO and Founder of REX. It charges 150 bps in fees.

Direxion Daily SpaceX Bull 2X ETF (LOFF)

The actively-traded LOFF ETF, launched on June 15, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of SPCX. Gross expense ratio of the fund is 0.99%.

Tradr 2X Long SpaceX Daily ETF (SPCM)

The Tradr 2X Long SpaceX Daily ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (200%) the daily performance of the common shares of SPCX. The fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective for a period of time different than a trading day. Its expense ratio is 1.49%. The fund was launched on June 12, 2026.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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