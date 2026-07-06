SpaceX Is Entering Your Retirement Account in 3 Waves. Here's the Timeline.

Key Points

SpaceX exposure has evolved from private funds to direct stock ownership, giving everyday retirement investors unprecedented access.

New 401(k) rules could expand private-market investing, but higher fees and limited liquidity deserve careful scrutiny.

The company's public debut removes access barriers, but its lofty valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes.

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For years, the only investors who owned a slice of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) were employees, venture funds, and a small circle of the wealthy. That barrier is breaking apart. Over the next 18 months, exposure to Elon Musk's rocket and satellite maker will reach everyday 401(k) and IRA balances through three distinct channels. Each arrives on its own schedule, and each carries a different set of trade-offs worth understanding before you chase the story.

To better understand the company's path to the public markets, it's worth reviewing the SpaceX IPO prospectus and important things investors should know.

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Wave 1: The funds that hold SpaceX shares

The first wave has been in motion for a while, and most people missed it. A cluster of funds hold private SpaceX stock and sit inside common retirement menus. Destiny Tech100, a closed-end fund, counts SpaceX as its largest position. The ARK Venture Fund holds a comparable weight, and large mutual funds such as Fidelity Contrafund and the Baron Partners Fund carry meaningful stakes. Millions of savers own a sliver of SpaceX and have no idea, because these funds appear as options in workplace plans and brokerage IRAs.

The catch is that private shares are hard to value between funding rounds, and a vehicle like Destiny Tech100 has at times traded at a steep premium to the worth of what it holds. You could pay more than a dollar for a dollar of assets.

Wave 2: Private assets move into 401(k) plans

The second wave is a rule change. In August 2025, an executive order directed the Department of Labor to open 401(k) plans to alternative assets -- private equity, private credit, real estate, and digital assets. That decision opens a door for target-date funds, the default choice for most workers, to add private-market sleeves that could include names like SpaceX.

The promise is access to growth that used to sit off-limits to regular savers. The concern is cost and structure. Private-equity vehicles charge a 2% management fee plus 20% of profits, lock money up for years, and price holdings on a schedule rather than by the minute. Those features fit a pension better than they fit a saver who might need to move money on short notice. If a private sleeve appears in your plan menu, read the fine print before it becomes your default fund.

Wave 3: The 2026 SpaceX IPO puts shares in your hands

The third wave has arrived. On June 12, SpaceX went public on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, and the debut broke records. The company priced its shares at $135 and raised about $86 billion, the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. The stock opened at $150, touched $176 during the session, and closed near $161 for a first-day gain of about 19%. By the closing bell, SpaceX carried a market value close to $2.1 trillion, which placed it among the most valuable companies listed in the United States and turned Musk into the world's first trillionaire on paper.

For retirement savers, the mechanics have changed in a real way. Before June, owning a piece of SpaceX meant buying a fund that held private shares and trusting its markup. Now the stock trades on an exchange, so any brokerage account, IRA, or self-directed 401(k) can buy a single share just as it would any listed stock. No fund wrapper, no premium-to-net asset value, no multiyear lockup between you and the position.

That access is the good news. The price is the hard part. A market cap above $2 trillion bakes in a future of moon bases, a high Starship flight rate, and the orbital data centers the company keeps describing -- outcomes that could take a decade to prove. SpaceX funds much of that vision with losses, Musk holds voting control that limits what outside shareholders can influence, and the first-day pop means anyone who bought after the open paid more than the institutions that received the $135 allocation.

A stock that jumps 19% on day one can drift for months while the business grows into the story. The wrapper risk from the first wave is gone, but valuation risk has taken its place.

The takeaway for retirement savers

Three waves, one company, and a different job for each. Wave 1, the funds that hold SpaceX, remains an option for anyone who wants a small position, though the premium fades once the stock trades on its own. Wave 2 will reach your plan menu as private-asset sleeves land in target-date funds, so weigh the fees against the promise of private growth. Wave 3 is complete: You can own SpaceX shares inside a retirement account for the first time.

I would treat the opening weeks as noise rather than signal, size any position to match a bet that needs years to play out, and let the valuation cool before deciding what a trillion-dollar rocket company is worth to you.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.