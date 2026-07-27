SpaceX Earnings Are Coming Aug. 4. Here's Why Aug. 6 Could Be Even More Important For Investors.

Key Points

Early investors will get their first chance to sell some of their SpaceX shares on the open market on Aug. 6.

The expiration of the first phase of the lockup could be followed by more than $100 billion worth of SpaceX stock sales.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

Next month, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, will share its first financial update with investors since it went public. On Aug 4, investors will get to see how many Starlink subscribers it has added and how much it's spending on its artificial intelligence efforts.

While the update, financial outlook, and comments from CEO Elon Musk and his executive team will provide important information for investors, another event two days later could have an even bigger impact on the stock: SpaceX's first lockup period will expire.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Could investors rush to sell SpaceX on Aug. 6?

When SpaceX went public, it sold roughly 5% of its total shares. The shareholders who own the other 95% of the company are restricted from selling their shares in the open market until set lockup expiration dates. The first of those expirations comes on the second full trading day after its second-quarter earnings report. That will be Aug. 6.

Most restricted shareholders will be able to sell up to 20% of their shares on that date. If SpaceX stock trades at 30% above its IPO price for five of the 10 trading days preceding the earnings report, they'll be permitted to sell an additional 10% of shares. However, the stock is trading below its IPO price as of this writing, and has been for almost two weeks now.

The first lockup expiration will be a test of how well the market can absorb additional stock now that the IPO excitement has worn off. If early investors cash out the maximum amount allowed, that would amount to about $106 billion in selling at the stock's price as of this writing.

Individual investors will have some help from passive index investors. The Nasdaq-100 and Russell 1000, among others, will increase their weightings of the stock in their indexes as the float increases. But that won't happen instantly; most indexes review weightings quarterly. So most of the selling will have to be absorbed by a market that hasn't been too excited about SpaceX stock since the end of June.

The stock has fallen by more than 33% in July so far, indicating more sellers in the market than buyers. Add to that the pressure from the lockup expiration, and it could push the stock price even lower.

On the other hand, Wall Street has always known about the lockup expiration that's coming on Aug. 6, as well as the seven additional expiration dates that will follow, after which most early investors will be free to sell all of their shares. That could mean that the expectations of that future selling pressure are already priced into the stock. If that's the case, investors could see the stock price climb even as early shareholders reduce their stakes. That would be a strong sign that there's still considerable demand for the stock, especially at a price well below where SpaceX IPOed.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Space Exploration Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $377,990!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,518!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 896% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2026.

Adam Levy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.