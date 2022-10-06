Companies

SpaceX crew safely docks with International Space Station

A four-member SpaceX Crew Dragon team, including a Russian cosmonaut and the first Native American woman sent to orbit, safely docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday to begin a five-month science mission.

Rendezvous of the latest NASA expedition to the orbiting laboratory came just after 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) following a 29-hour flight to the ISS as the two vehicles circled the globe some 250 miles (420 km) above Earth off the west coast of Africa, according to a live NASA webcast of the docking. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((steve.gorman@thomsonreuters.com; 310-491-7256; Reuters Messaging: steve.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SPACE EXPLORATION/ISS DOCKING (URGENT, PIX)

