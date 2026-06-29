SpaceX Cracked the Nasdaq-100 in Just 15 Days — the Fastest Ever. Is It Time to Buy?

Key Points

When SpaceX joins major indexes, funds tracking these indexes will be forced to purchase the stock.

Investors have been well aware that SpaceX would be added to several major indexes in its first few weeks of trading.

However, there are other factors to consider when deciding whether to purchase the stock.

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Major indexes have begun to add Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SPCX), which should provide support for the stock.

SpaceX officially joined the Russell 1000 today and is gearing up to join the Nasdaq-100, which comprises most of the world’s largest artificial intelligence and tech stocks.

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On Friday, the Nasdaq announced that SpaceX will join the Nasdaq-100 and officially begin trading in the index on July 7, assuming the company meets all of the index’s requirements.

Joining indexes is viewed positively by investors because it triggers forced buying. Funds that track these indexes will have to purchase SpaceX.

SpaceX is set to join the Nasdaq-100 just 15 trading days after its initial public offering, making it the fastest ever to accomplish such a feat. The stock traded roughly 5.7% higher, as of 2:48 p.m. ET.

Is it time to buy?

Image source: Getty Images.

The SpaceX exception

The market has been well aware that SpaceX would join several major indexes right away, making it appealing to traders looking to move in and out of the stock in the near term.

In fact, many indexes, such as the Nasdaq-100, revised their eligibility criteria to allow SpaceX to join earlier than usual.

The Nasdaq-100 created a new fast-track provision for large companies to enter the index. Under this provision, the Nasdaq will now rank a newly listed stock on its seventh day of trading to see whether it ranks among the top 40 members of the index.

If it does and the company meets all other criteria, it can join the Nasdaq-100 following its 15th day of trading. Under the previous rules, the Nasdaq-100 rebalanced only once a year, so it would depend on when a company went public.

The Nasdaq-100 also changed other eligibility criteria, such as eliminating a rule that required companies to have at least 10% of their outstanding shares publicly traded. SpaceX issued only 4% of its outstanding shares in its IPO.

Is the stock a buy?

Being added to major indexes like the Nasdaq-100 is certainly bullish for SpaceX. More than $800 billion of investor money follows the index.

However, as I mentioned, the market is well aware of this, and I believe it’s part of why SpaceX succeeded in raising nearly $86 billion in its IPO and popped on day one of trading.

Investors also likely understand that more SpaceX shares will hit the market.

Lock-up provisions will start to expire soon after the company reports its second-quarter results, allowing insiders and employees to sell shares they received when the company was private.

The lock-up provisions expire on a staggered basis until 180 days after the IPO, in which all insider shares, other than those owned by CEO Elon Musk, can be sold.

The shares coming to market will put pressure on the stock, so I expect the next five to six months to be volatile. The stock is likely to do well when it joins new indexes, and likely to struggle some around lock-up expiration dates.

That’s why I think investors would be well served to wait on the sidelines until after these mechanical factors have passed. SpaceX remains a very exciting company, but much is still uncertain about its technology, plans, and market projections.

The company already trades at a market cap of roughly $2.1 trillion, implying investors are baking in some success before it happens, so I’d remain patient.

Additionally, allowing the market to digest the stock and the company to report earnings over a few quarters will provide much more information for decision-making.

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Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.