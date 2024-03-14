Spacex confirms loss of starship at end of third test flight

BOCA CHICA, Texas, March 14 (Reuters) - SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight on its third try on Thursday, making it farther than before through a cruise in low orbit but was destroyed during atmospheric re-entry, the company said.

