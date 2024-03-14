News & Insights

Companies

Spacex confirms loss of starship at end of third test flight

Credit: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

March 14, 2024 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by Joe Skipper, Texas, Steve Gorman, Joey Roulette for Reuters ->

BOCA CHICA, Texas, March 14 (Reuters) - SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight on its third try on Thursday, making it farther than before through a cruise in low orbit but was destroyed during atmospheric re-entry, the company said.

(Reporting by Joe Skipper in Boca Chica, Texas, Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Joey Roulette in Washington; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Will Dunham and Chizu Nomiyama)

((steve.gorman@thomsonreuters.com; 310-491-7256; Reuters Messaging: steve.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.