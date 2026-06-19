This SpaceX Catalyst Is Coming. Here's Why Smart Investors Are Buying Before August.

Key Points

SpaceX successfully executed its record-breaking IPO.

The company's first big test should come by the end of August.

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SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock is already off to a great start after its record-breaking IPO. The company's initial IPO valuation of $1.77 trillion has already ballooned well past $2.4 trillion.

Investors should expect the company to go on a massive spending spree. Its newfound capital should be spent quickly to target an addressable market SpaceX claims is valued at more than $28 trillion.

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Spending money won't be a problem for SpaceX. Nearly all of its businesses -- everything from rockets and satellites to massive AI data centers -- are capital-intensive. I wouldn't be surprised to see the company continue to raise capital, whether through debt or additional stock sales, to fund its growth initiatives as quickly and fully as possible. That should be especially true given the company's soaring valuation, which makes raising additional capital much easier.

I expect plenty of news releases from SpaceX in the coming weeks and months outlining how aggressively the company is deploying capital to fuel growth. But there's one catalyst date in particular that I'll be paying more attention to.

This critical SpaceX catalyst will arrive by August

Now that SpaceX's IPO is behind us, Wall Street analysts are already looking forward to the company's first official earnings report.

"The first key test will likely be the company's inaugural earnings report," explains a recent research report from Morningstar. "A date for its second-quarter earnings has not yet been announced, but results are expected in late July or early August."

What types of things might be revealed during this first earnings report? According to the company's IPO prospectus, its Starlink internet service was the only profitable business segment in 2025, generating impressive top-line growth and gross margins. "Starlink is the biggest revenue and profit driver for the company right now," confirms an analyst from Morningstar.

Accordingly, expect analysts to pay close attention to the health of this business segment, especially since it may take many quarters -- or even many years -- for SpaceX's other segments to fully benefit from the company's long-term capital investments.

I will also be on the lookout for concrete updates on the company's Starship megarocket. While rockets aren't a huge addressable market on their own for SpaceX, the Starship rocket is critically to making many other initiatives possible, including establishing a human base on the moon, launching orbital data centers into space, and making human civilization a multiplanetary civilization.

Finally, I'll be watching for updates on AI revenues and spending, as this segment is the company's biggest long-term growth opportunity, according to its IPO prospectus.

On theearnings call I expect SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to do what he does best: market the strengths and potential of his businesses. Expect plenty of surprises during SpaceX's firstearnings call-- a catalyst that may encourage many on the sidelines to jump in before earnings are officially released.

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Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.