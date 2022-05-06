SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission

May 6 (Reuters) - The third long-duration astronaut team launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) returned to Earth early on Friday, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida to end months of orbital research ranging from space-grown chilies to robots.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying three U.S. NASA astronauts and a European Space Agency (ESA) crewmate from Germany parachuted into calm seas in darkness at the conclusion of a 23-hour-plus autonomous flight home from the ISS.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles)

