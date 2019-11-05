SpaceX brings Musk back on Twitter, days after quitting

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has not left Twitter after all.

Just three days after the billionaire announced that he was going offline, Tesla Inc's TSLA.O chief executive officer went back on Tuesday with a handful of tweets promoting a successful test by his rocket company, SpaceX.

"Great work by SpaceX Dragon team & Airborne! To be clear, we’ve only done 1 multi-parachute test of Mk3 design, so 9 more left to reach 10 successful tests in a row," he tweeted. (http://bit.ly/33iaHDr)

Last Friday, Musk tweeted he was going offline, after questioning "the good" of the micro-blogging site.

Musk has a history of being playful with his Twitter account, one of corporate America's most-watched.

In June, he said he had deleted his Twitter account, while also changing his Twitter display name to "Daddy DotCom".

Musk has also previously been accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for giving misleading corporate information about Tesla on Twitter.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

