SpaceX Bets Big on AI, Rebrands XAI as SpaceXAI: Worth Buying Now?

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. SPCX is increasingly positioning artificial intelligence (AI) as its next major growth driver and has officially rebranded xAI as SpaceXAI.



The Elon Musk-led company had acquired xAI and its social media platform X in February this year. SpaceX is now aiming to evolve into a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company by combining advanced AI models, large-scale computing capabilities and satellite connectivity under one umbrella. The transformation is likely to unlock a significantly larger addressable market while diversifying the company's revenue base beyond launch services and Starlink.

SpaceXAI: The X-Factor?

As part of the transition, xAI's flagship chatbot, Grok, will now operate under the SpaceXAI brand. The integration is expected to strengthen collaboration between the company's AI software, computing infrastructure and satellite network, creating a differentiated ecosystem that few competitors can match.



The company plans to deploy AI compute satellites as early as 2028, effectively creating space-based data centers capable of delivering large-scale computing capacity. This initiative leverages SpaceX's leadership in satellite deployment while addressing the growing demand for AI computing resources. Alongside its satellite ambitions, SpaceX continues to expand its Colossus data center platform, strengthening its position in AI infrastructure.



SpaceX has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Anysphere in an all-stock deal valued at $60 billion. The buyout of a startup firm behind the rapidly growing AI coding assistant Cursor is primarily aimed at gaining a firmer footing in the enterprise AI market. The acquisition gives SpaceX exposure to a high-growth software business while strengthening its AI capabilities. The buyout adds a widely adopted developer platform that could complement the company's growing technology portfolio. The transaction is likely to be completed by the third quarter of 2026, subject to the fulfillment of mandatory closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Competitive Edge

SpaceX has transformed the launch industry through its reusable Falcon 9 rockets, significantly reducing launch costs and increasing mission frequency. The company now conducts more launches annually than any of its global competitors, giving it a commanding share of the commercial launch market.



The satellite Internet platform, Starlink, has expanded rapidly, serving millions of customers across residential, enterprise, aviation and maritime markets with an active network of more than 10,400 satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). Unlike the launch business, which generates project-based revenue, Starlink provides recurring subscription income and potentially higher long-term margins. The business also benefits from a powerful competitive advantage. SpaceX can launch its own satellites at a fraction of the cost of its competitors, allowing Starlink to expand its network faster and more efficiently. As global demand for reliable broadband connectivity increases, Starlink's growth prospects remain solid.

Price Performance

SpaceX has soared 18.8% since its IPO compared with the industry’s growth of 146.4% over the past month. It has outperformed peers like Verizon Communications Inc. VZ and AT&T Inc. T over this period. While Verizon has declined 7.4%, AT&T is down 8.6%.

SPCX Stock Price Performance Since IPO



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Likely Pitfalls

However, SpaceX is scaling several capital-intensive platforms simultaneously. The company is investing heavily in COLOSSUS, COLOSSUS II, Grok, enterprise offerings, compute services and future orbital AI compute. Management expects a multi-year investment cycle until sustained positive segment adjusted EBITDA is realized. The strategy may create a cost advantage if compute, energy and launch assets integrate as planned. Until then, AI adds uncertainty to margins, capital needs and consolidated earnings quality.



Moreover, Starship is central to the long-term strategy, but it remains a development platform. SpaceX has completed 12 Starship flight tests, and the next milestone is payload delivery to orbit in the second half of 2026. The investment case assumes Starship can lower cost to orbit, increase payload capacity and support V3 satellites, Starlink Mobile V2, AI compute satellites and lunar missions. Any delay in reusability, cadence, payload reliability or regulatory clearance would affect several growth vectors at once. This risk is not limited to the Space segment because Connectivity and AI also rely on future launch throughput to reach their planned scale.

Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SpaceX’s 2026 earnings has narrowed from a loss of $1.12 per share to a loss of 96 cents over the past seven days, while the same for 2027 has narrowed from a loss of 11 cents to a loss of 9 cents. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments about the stock’s growth potential.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

End Note

SpaceX is steadily transforming from a pure-play aerospace company into a diversified AI infrastructure leader. Its aggressive investments in AI computing, the integration of SpaceXAI, expanding enterprise partnerships and plans for space-based data centers underscore management's conviction that AI will be a key driver of future growth.



Although the AI segment is likely to remain under pressure in the near term due to elevated investment levels, the company's long-term growth prospects appear increasingly tied to the rapid expansion of the global AI infrastructure market. While high operating costs and execution risks warrant attention, SpaceX appears well-positioned to benefit from the secular growth of the space economy. Those who already own the stock can hold onto it, while new investors may wait for a better entry point.



SpaceX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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