SpaceX, Alphabet, and SK Hynix Are Quietly Flashing a Bullish Signal Investors Should Not Ignore

Key Points

There is strong evidence that AI infrastructure spending will continue to expand.

Nvidia is still well-positioned to capitalize on this.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Are we heading toward an artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending cliff? Some investors and analysts have been saying so for a while now, predicting that the leaders in the AI industry, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), could see their financial results worsen significantly once it happens. However, there are plenty of signs suggesting that AI spending isn't slowing down at all and may actually accelerate over the medium term. We could point to projections by other analysts and institutions. Some see AI infrastructure spending exceeding $1 trillion by 2029, up from $318 billion in 2025.

Perhaps more tellingly, plenty of companies are actively saying they will spend more on AI and putting their money where their mouths are. Let's consider three examples: Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY). These corporations are flashing a bullish signal for Nvidia. Here's what investors need to know.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

The expensive AI infrastructure build-out

Let's start with SpaceX, the space company with massive AI-related ambitions. SpaceX argues that AI represents, by far, its largest addressable market, which it estimates is $26.5 trillion. Before it can capitalize on this opportunity, though, SpaceX has to invest massive sums of money. In 2025, the company invested $12.7 billion in capex within its AI segment, significantly more than what it spent across its two other business units combined. And through March 31, SpaceX's AI unit's capital expenditures totaled $7.7 billion -- representing a $30.8 billion run rate -- suggesting the spending is accelerating.

And according to SpaceX's CEO, Elon Musk, the company will continue ordering racks of Nvidia's products. Next, let's consider Alphabet, which recently announced an $80 billion equity capital raise to fund its AI projects. The company said it would spend between $180 billion and $190 billion in capex this year. Management also warned investors: Capex spending will grow significantly in 2027. Alphabet was also clear that Nvidia's GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) are central to its AI business, even as it ramps up production of its internally developed custom AI chips.

Then there is SK Hynix, a South Korean company that recently made its U.S. stock market debut. SK Hynix is a leading semiconductor company that manufactures HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) chips, which are a key component packaged with Nvidia's GPUs and provide the high-speed memory needed to run massive AI workloads efficiently. SK Hynix recently committed 1,100 trillion South Korean won (about $743 billion) to expand its manufacturing capacity over the medium to long-term. This is another bullish sign for Nvidia, as it signals that one of its suppliers is doubling down on expanding its manufacturing capacity, expecting the momentum we are seeing in the industry to continue.

What this means for Nvidia

Nvidia's quarterly revenue has now increased sequentially for 14 straight quarters. That, in itself, is clear evidence of accelerating demand for the company's products in an otherwise cyclical semiconductor industry, and the company should maintain that momentum. It is now clear that AI will change every sector and industry. As companies seek to implement various AI-powered initiatives -- including AI agents that will automate many tasks -- demand for Nvidia's hardware should remain strong.

True, there is growing competition, but Nvidia has a massive lead in its core GPU market. It has also expanded beyond this niche and now offers products across the full stack of the AI infrastructure ecosystem, including CPUs (Central Processing Units) and GPUs, networking hardware, software, and much more. It may not be the top player across every single one of these niches, but its leadership in GPUs gives it a competitive edge in expanding across the AI infrastructure stack, allowing it to leverage its dominant ecosystem. The bottom line: The company's tailwind likely isn't over yet. Those who bet against Nvidia may keep losing.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,351!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,304,257!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 934% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2026.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.