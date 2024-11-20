Spacetalk Ltd Director Gains 10 Million Performance Rights

SPACETALK Limited (AU:SPA) has released an update.
Spacetalk Ltd announced a significant change in the interest of Director Simon Crowther, who has been allocated 10 million new Performance Rights. This issuance follows shareholder approval at the recent Annual General Meeting, enhancing his stake while keeping his existing shares and options unchanged. Investors might find this development intriguing as it reflects strategic moves within the company’s leadership.
